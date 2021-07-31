Sporting Life
Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien: Betfair ambassador Sunday column

By Sporting Life
17:20 · SAT July 31, 2021

Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien has some interesting runners at Galway on Sunday. Check out his thoughts on them all.

Galway 14:15 – Mount Fairweather

Mount Fairweather took a good step forward from his debut when second at Bellewstown last time. He got a bit disorganised on the road crossing close to the finish that day and might have been a bit closer but for that. This looks a strong maiden, but hopefully he can improve again and run well.

Galway 14:45 – Baronial Pride

Baronial Pride shaped with just a bit of promise on his first start for us at Navan last time. He should come on from that and will hopefully shape with more promise here.

Galway 15:15 – Dilawara

Dilawara is the second reserve for this and we’d love her to get a run. She ran a lovely race in a valuable fillies’ handicap at the Curragh last time and she should come on from that. Hopefully she gets in.

Galway 15:50 – Kirkland Lady

Kirkland Lady has shaped with a bit of promise in both her starts, but will need to improve again to get seriously involved in this. The stiffer track should play to her strengths.

Galway 16:20 – Mythical and Arthurian Fame

Mythical is a lovely horse that joined us from Ballydoyle. He proved himself to be a smart horse for them and we’ll hope to get as good a tune out of him as they did. He stays well and this looks a nice starting point for him. He’ll improve on whatever he does here, but he is entitled to go close based on his form.

Arthurian Fame has been a super horse for his connections. He has won at Galway over hurdles in the past, so hopefully the return to Ballybrit will see him run well, but he has.

