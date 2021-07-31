Joseph O'Brien: Betfair ambassador Sunday column

Galway 14:15 – Mount Fairweather

Mount Fairweather took a good step forward from his debut when second at Bellewstown last time. He got a bit disorganised on the road crossing close to the finish that day and might have been a bit closer but for that. This looks a strong maiden, but hopefully he can improve again and run well.

Galway 14:45 – Baronial Pride

Baronial Pride shaped with just a bit of promise on his first start for us at Navan last time. He should come on from that and will hopefully shape with more promise here.

Galway 15:15 – Dilawara

Dilawara is the second reserve for this and we’d love her to get a run. She ran a lovely race in a valuable fillies’ handicap at the Curragh last time and she should come on from that. Hopefully she gets in.