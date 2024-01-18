Sporting Life
Bandbridge hits the front at Kempton
Bandbridge hits the front at Kempton

Joseph O’Brien excited at what might be to come with Banbridge

By Ashley Iveson
12:58 · THU January 18, 2024

Banbridge could head straight for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival following his successful reappearance at Kempton.

Joseph O’Brien’s charge proved his worth at the highest level as a novice over fences last term, placing in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse and the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown before enjoying his day in the sun in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree in the spring.

Banbridge made his first competitive appearance in nine months in last weekend’s Silviniaco Conti Chase, and O’Brien believes his defeat of the race-fit Pic D’Orhy is clear evidence the eight-year-old has improved since last season.

He said: “It was a lovely ride from J J (Slevin) and a lovely performance from the horse. It was a career-best on figures and we’re looking forward to the spring with him.

“You’re always hoping they might put up a nice performance on their reappearance and he has been delayed a couple of times so he was a little bit rusty, particularly in the straight jumping the second- and third-last, but he got a good jump at the last and went and won nicely.

“It’s one thing being a Grade One novice, but it’s another jump up to hold your own in open company. It looks as though he might be able to do that in the spring.”

Banbridge is a 5/1 shot with Paddy Power for the Ryanair Chase, and while he will be aimed for Cheltenham, O’Brien hinted he could look elsewhere should testing conditions prevail in the Cotswolds, adding: “The programme will map itself out and the Ryanair is the obvious next spot for him, but we’ll be watching the weather.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

