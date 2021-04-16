Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien: Saturday thoughts

14:35 – Speak In Colours

Speak In Colours is a horse with a big fan club in the yard here. He has been brilliant since joining us and has a particularly good record at the Curragh, winning four of his eight starts there which have all been in stakes company. He got interfered with in the opening strides of his latest run at Meydan, so I wouldn’t like to judge him too harshly on that. Hopefully he’ll return to his best here and run well, for all that he faces a tough enough ask in giving weight away to all his rivals.

15:10 – Numerian, Pondus and Thundering Nights

Numerian found some improvement last season and finished the campaign rated 111. He just needed the run on his comeback at Naas and we think he’ll improve nicely from that. Broome will be very tough to beat, but I’d like to think Numerian will be able to finish a lot closer to him than he did at Naas.

Pondus won a Listed race at Roscommon last season and was unlucky not to win a big one in Australia in the autumn, finishing an unlucky second in the Bendigo Cup and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Flemington. Getting him back to Australia will be in our minds, but we hope he can pay his way between now and then. He has a bit to find at these weights and is expected to need the run.

Thundering Nights progressed really well last season, improving 19lb and winning a Group 3. The hope is that she can find a bit more improvement this year and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if she did. She has a bit to find at these weights, but will hopefully shape well on her return to action.