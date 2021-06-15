Sporting Life
Joseph O'Brien awaits his winner
Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien column: Betfair ambassador on Wednesday runners

By Sporting Life
17:28 · TUE June 15, 2021

15:05 - Benaud and Ruling

Benaud is a horse that we’ve always like, but it took time for the penny to drop with him. We were thrilled with his seasonal return at Naas last month. We expected him to need the run as he doesn’t overly exert himself at home, but he ran out the cosy winner, relishing the longer trip. We had considered running him in the King George V Handicap, but that can be a tough race to get into from off the pace and that is his style of running, so we are going to take a chance on his stamina for this longer trip and run him in this. There should be more to come from him and this firmer ground should be fine for him too. He’s an interesting contender and we are looking forward to seeing how he fares.

Join My Stable for FREE now

Ruling is another horse that has always showed up well at home and it’s been great to see him progress as he has this season. He is still a maiden, but he ran to a smart level when third in the Nijinsky Stakes at Leopardstown last time. He didn’t look shy of pace at a mile-and-a-half that day, but he is very stoutly bred and I think he has a good chance of staying this longer trip. He’s another interesting contender.

16:35 - So I Told You

So I Told You has been great since joining us, winning twice at Sligo. She was particularly impressive on her latest start, winning by five lengths. This round mile should suit her well and the draw has been reasonably kind to her. She’ll need a career-best effort to go close off her revised mark, but she seems to be in a great place and I think she’ll progress into a stakes filly in time. Hopefully she’ll be able to show that sort of level in this contest.

