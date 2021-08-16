Sporting Life
Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien: Betfair ambassador Saturday column

By Sporting Life
17:00 · FRI August 27, 2021

Some interesting runners for Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien at Navan on Saturday. Check out his thoughts.

Navan 13:00 - Brostaigh

Brostaigh is a daughter of Footstepsinthesand that will debut in this race. She has shown ability at home, but we’ll be happy for her to have a positive experience and show some promise for the future. Anything more than that will be a bonus.

Navan 13:30 – Skatingonice

Skatingonice had shaped quite well in a barrier trial prior to his debut at Down Royal, so it was a bit disappointing to see him run as greenly as he did there. He’s definitely better than he showed there and hopefully he’ll show that in this race.

Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Navan 15:07 – Equus Deus

Equus Deus is a colt that has always shown ability at home, but was too green to show it on his only start last season. We’ve taken our time with him this season and hopefully that patience will be rewarded in the coming months. He will hopefully make a promising return to action here.

Navan 16:15 – Celestial Horizon

Celestial Horizon is a horse that stays very well. The stronger the test of stamina, the better he’ll be. This will be the longest trip and stiffest track he has tackled, so the hope is that the increased emphasis on stamina will help him to get competitive.

