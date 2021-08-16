Joseph O'Brien: Betfair ambassador Saturday column

Navan 13:00 - Brostaigh

Brostaigh is a daughter of Footstepsinthesand that will debut in this race. She has shown ability at home, but we’ll be happy for her to have a positive experience and show some promise for the future. Anything more than that will be a bonus.

Navan 13:30 – Skatingonice

Skatingonice had shaped quite well in a barrier trial prior to his debut at Down Royal, so it was a bit disappointing to see him run as greenly as he did there. He’s definitely better than he showed there and hopefully he’ll show that in this race.