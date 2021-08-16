Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jordan Gainford - out for six weeks
Jordan Gainford - out for six weeks

Jordan Gainford out for six weeks with wrist injury

By Sporting Life
15:23 · SUN November 07, 2021

Jockey Jordan Gainford is set for six weeks on the sidelines after breaking his wrist in a fall at Naas.

Gainford, a rising star who had a breakthrough Cheltenham Festival win on The Shunter last season, suffered the injury when his mount Buttons And Bows came down at the second-last in the Cavan Developments Home Builders Supporting St. Mary’s GAA Novice Handicap Chase on Saturday.

The 3lb claimer rides regularly for Gordon Elliott’s powerful stable, among others.

A Twitter update on Sunday from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh confirmed the nature of Gainford’s injury and prognosis.

It read: “Jordan Gainford fractured his wrist in a fall at Naas yesterday and will be out for six weeks.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING