Gainford, a rising star who had a breakthrough Cheltenham Festival win on The Shunter last season, suffered the injury when his mount Buttons And Bows came down at the second-last in the Cavan Developments Home Builders Supporting St. Mary’s GAA Novice Handicap Chase on Saturday.

The 3lb claimer rides regularly for Gordon Elliott’s powerful stable, among others.

A Twitter update on Sunday from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh confirmed the nature of Gainford’s injury and prognosis.

It read: “Jordan Gainford fractured his wrist in a fall at Naas yesterday and will be out for six weeks.”