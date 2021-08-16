SOARING GLORY (Jonjo O'Neill)

He was a great horse for me last year, winning the Betfair Hurdle, and he's only six so I'd imagine he'll probably be staying over hurdles this year. He's rated 143 so hopefully he's got a bit of mileage in handicaps still. We could look at races like the Gerry Feilden at Newbury as an early-season target and figure our way from there.

MORNING SPIRIT (John O'Neill)

He was consistent last year, winning at Ascot in December, and he's versatile when it comes to the ground. Hopefully he'll turn out to be a smashing three mile chaser for the yard. He's only off 129 so I'd imagine he'll start in a novices' handicap chase and hopefully he can rise up the ranks.