Jonbon is the 7/2 favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with the sponsors after a winning hurdling debut at Newbury.

Nicky Henderson's full-brother to Douvan put in a super round of jumping on his first go and travelled all over his rivals, including Good Risk At All, before running out a ready six-length winner of the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle. The 10/11 favourite was uneasy in the market in the face of support for Sam Thomas' horse, but he eventually went off the 10/11 favourite and there was never a moment's worry for backers. Bought by JP McManus for £570,000 a year ago, the nicely-bred five-year-old has made an impeccable start to his career following a fluent bumper success and his reputation was enhanced after this. Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "That was a really smart performance from Jonbon. His jumping was slick and he looks a very exciting recruit. "He's now the 7/2 favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme, ahead of Kilcruit at 4/1."