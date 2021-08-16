Jonbon is the 7/2 favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with the sponsors after a winning hurdling debut at Newbury.
Nicky Henderson's full-brother to Douvan put in a super round of jumping on his first go and travelled all over his rivals, including Good Risk At All, before running out a ready six-length winner of the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle.
The 10/11 favourite was uneasy in the market in the face of support for Sam Thomas' horse, but he eventually went off the 10/11 favourite and there was never a moment's worry for backers.
Bought by JP McManus for £570,000 a year ago, the nicely-bred five-year-old has made an impeccable start to his career following a fluent bumper success and his reputation was enhanced after this.
Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "That was a really smart performance from Jonbon. His jumping was slick and he looks a very exciting recruit.
"He's now the 7/2 favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme, ahead of Kilcruit at 4/1."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Henderson said: “The point-to-points are amazing, because there are two-milers and slow horses who are very good. I had a horse called Get Real, who never got a yard over two miles and somehow, someone managed to hold him in a point-to-point.
“This is the same sort of thing. He is a full brother to Douvan, so it is not surprising he has plenty of boot. You see the benefit of a racecourse gallop – that is why he cantered around on his own. He was better today. He can get on his toes. I call him a fidget, but that’s why we get on quite well together. He doesn’t do anything wrong. He wants to be on his toes and he got a bit warm coming here, but it was great that it was Newbury, as it wasn’t too far to travel. But he will travel – he’ll have to.
“We will take it step by step and see where we want to go. From JP’s (McManus), Aidan’s and AP’s (McCoy) point of view, he was only in second gear.”
He went on: “We had to teach him to drop the bit today and he dropped it really nicely, considering there was no gallop. He only got in front because he jumped his way there.”