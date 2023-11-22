Jonbon and El Fabiolo assessed with potential clash in Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Even with dual Champion Chase winner Energumene on the sidelines the experts at Timeform believe the two-mile chase division still contains a couple of outstanding performers who might push each other to heights rarely reached.

El Fabiolo won all four starts in novice chase company last season, with the pick of his performances coming in the Sporting Life Arkle when he handed out a five-and-a-half-length beating to Jonbon to earn an outstanding Timeform rating of 175p. That was the only defeat Jonbon suffered during a six-race campaign, which included Grade 1 victories at Aintree and Sandown, and the performance he posted on his return in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday to earn a Timeform rating of 174 suggests he'll be a tougher nut to crack this season. Timeform Chase handicapper Phil Turner said: “It was a terrific reappearance by Jonbon, one which reads very well on paper and in terms of the visual impression created, so it’s reasonable to assume he posted a career-best effort.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He gelled well with stand-in jockey Nico de Boinville, outjumping and outgalloping fellow pacesetter Editeur du Gite from an early stage. It was also very telling that Edwardstone couldn’t lay a glove on him in the latter stages despite having shaped as if all of his old spark was back for much of the way. Indeed, all of the evidence points to the fact that El Fabiolo and Jonbon are simply a cut above the established two-milers who’ve been left in the wake of the sidelined Energumene.” It’s still early days for El Fabiolo and Jonbon but the only chasers in training rated higher with Timeform are Galopin des Champs (180), Energumene (180), Allaho (178) and Shishkin (176). Energumene and Shishkin showed in the Clarence House Chase a couple of seasons ago how having a top-class rival can help push a horse to the next level, and hopes are high that Jonbon and El Fabiolo, whose head-to-head score currently stands at one all, can become great racing rivals.