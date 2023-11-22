Jonbon and El Fabiolo assessed with potential clash in Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham

Even with dual Champion Chase winner Energumene on the sidelines the experts at Timeform believe the two-mile chase division still contains a couple of outstanding performers who might push each other to heights rarely reached.
El Fabiolo won all four starts in novice chase company last season, with the pick of his performances coming in the Sporting Life Arkle when he handed out a five-and-a-half-length beating to Jonbon to earn an outstanding Timeform rating of 175p.
That was the only defeat Jonbon suffered during a six-race campaign, which included Grade 1 victories at Aintree and Sandown, and the performance he posted on his return in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday to earn a Timeform rating of 174 suggests he'll be a tougher nut to crack this season.
Timeform Chase handicapper Phil Turner said: “It was a terrific reappearance by Jonbon, one which reads very well on paper and in terms of the visual impression created, so it’s reasonable to assume he posted a career-best effort.
“He gelled well with stand-in jockey Nico de Boinville, outjumping and outgalloping fellow pacesetter Editeur du Gite from an early stage. It was also very telling that Edwardstone couldn’t lay a glove on him in the latter stages despite having shaped as if all of his old spark was back for much of the way. Indeed, all of the evidence points to the fact that El Fabiolo and Jonbon are simply a cut above the established two-milers who’ve been left in the wake of the sidelined Energumene.”
It’s still early days for El Fabiolo and Jonbon but the only chasers in training rated higher with Timeform are Galopin des Champs (180), Energumene (180), Allaho (178) and Shishkin (176).
Energumene and Shishkin showed in the Clarence House Chase a couple of seasons ago how having a top-class rival can help push a horse to the next level, and hopes are high that Jonbon and El Fabiolo, whose head-to-head score currently stands at one all, can become great racing rivals.
Turner added: “In an ideal world these type of horses would meet much more regularly than tends to be the case in the modern era. That said, the fact both horses are trained on opposite sides of the Irish Sea clearly complicates things a bit in this instance, whilst a ‘less is more’ policy can sometimes have its benefits too.
“For example, Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett dominated middle-distance running in the late-1970s and early-1980s yet they hardly ever raced directly against each other, meeting just seven times in over a decade. Instead, they opted to compete against each other via the stopwatch away from the big championships, breaking no fewer than 17 world records between them during this period. As a result, national interest was off the scale when Coe and Ovett finally did meet again at the 1980 Olympics, fully two years after their first clash on the track.
“Let’s hope El Fabiolo and Jonbon can generate similar traction at the self-styled Olympics of Jump Racing. El Fabiolo currently shades it on the stopwatch having posted two timefigures just shy of 170, though the fact Jonbon has three performances on the clock in excess of 160 suggests there won’t be much in it on that score should they both go through the winter unbeaten.
“If they make it to Cheltenham fit and well on March 13 it promises to be the most-anticipated clash of Festival week. Indeed, if El Fabiolo can beat the Jonbon who turned up on Sunday in the same clear-cut fashion as in last season’s Sporting Life Arkle, then it’s not out of the question he’ll be propelled to a Timeform figure that would make him Willie Mullins’ highest-rated horse ever – ironically, a position currently held by Jonbon’s full-brother Douvan with a rating of 182."
