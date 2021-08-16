Jon Pullin the new Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham Racecourse

A conditional jockey between 1987 and 1993, the highly-experienced Pullin has been Clerk of the Course at several British racecourses, including Doncaster, Uttoxeter, Southwell and Wolverhampton.

Pullin held the positions of Group Racing Manager at Arena Leisure, Managing Director of Royal Windsor Racecourse and Assistant Racing Director at Arena Racing Company (ARC) before being promoted into his current role as ARC’s Racing Director in 2017. In this position, he is responsible for a team of 13 Clerks of the Course, including all aspects of training, development and recruitment.

He will join The Jockey Club during the forthcoming Jump season and succeed Simon Claisse, who will stand down having joined Cheltenham in 1999 and clerked 20 Festival meetings.

Ian Renton, Managing Director, West Region for The Jockey Club, said: "Jon is experienced, passionate, highly knowledgeable and well respected within the industry and we are delighted to be welcoming him into The Jockey Club family.

"Not only will he be responsible for the racing at one of the most high profile sporting events in the British calendar and all our other fixtures at Cheltenham, he will also oversee the racing performance at our other South West racecourses – Warwick, Wincanton and Exeter – working closely with the clerks there.

"It will be no easy task to fill boots as large and well-worn as those of Simon Claisse, who we once again thank for his very many years of dedication, expertise and service and wish well for the future. However, Jon’s experience will prove invaluable to us as a team and I’m looking forward to him joining us later in the season.”

Pullin said: “The Cheltenham Festival is the absolute pinnacle of our sport, so I’m thrilled to be given this rare and exciting opportunity. There is no doubt that the role is one of the most pressurised and challenging in British horseracing, but I also know that it can be one of the most rewarding.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Arena Racing Company and can’t thank my colleagues there enough for all their support over the years. However, I’m excited to be starting a new chapter and looking forward to meeting and working with The Jockey Club team."

Simon Claisse will remain in charge of clerking duties when Cheltenham’s new season opens at The Showcase on October 22nd and 23rd, before handing over to Jon Pullin at a date during the Jumps season to be agreed and ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.