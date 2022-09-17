Saturday Best Bets | "He's three from four...he could be a Group horse in a handicap"

SATURDAY GOWRAN RUNNERS MISS MIRABELL – 3.55 Gowran

There’s not many Group Threes left for fillies. Miss Mirabell is probably our first choice, Ben Coen is keen on riding her. She won a maiden at Gowran very well early in the year and then ran a very good handicap third at the Curragh on Guineas weekend. We were a little bit disappointed with her last run, we just felt that running on firmer ground wasn’t to her liking, so this ground on the easy side should suit. She’s a few pounds to make up on the ratings but we definitely think she’s a stakes horse in the making and she’s been working very well at home.

She’s first reserve in the same race and she’s got even more to find on the ratings. She was one of our best two-year-olds last year but she always seems to run into one. It’s a step up but the Ballygallon team were very keen to let her take her chance to see if she can get some black type, it’s very important for these mares. It wouldn’t surprise me if she outran her odds.

We’ve been waiting for easing of the ground for this filly as she always found the conditions on the quick side earlier in the year, even though she ran quite well. She has an each-way chance in a wide-open apprentice race, Jamie Powell’s on a good roll and the ground could be the big factor for her.

It’s a pretty ordinary maiden and my fellow ran well in a Leopardstown maiden last time out. I think it’s a good trip for him and I think he’ll appreciate the cut in the ground. He’s big and he’s backward, but I hope he can start showing his true ability on Saturday. It’s the perfect race for him stepping up in trip in this grade.

Northfields trifecta was great on Irish Champion weekend

It was great to win a race on Irish Champions Weekend, the Northfields Premier Handicap at the Curragh where we had the one-two-three.

Kerkiyra did it very well, she was running off 8st 3lb bottom weight and it was a great feeling watching the race, watching my three horses fight out the finish knowing I was going to get the winner.

It was a super weekend’s racing and a relief to get the winner on the Sunday, in the last race, and what a way to get it with the first three home.

Shartash ran a cracker in the National Stakes, finishing third to Al Riffa. Ben said he was a bit short of room one and a half down but there was no real excuse, the winner and the second quickened down the outside.

He’s rated 111 now so it’s a fair rating. Being bred from the Aga Khan stud you’d think he’ll only get better and he’s already not rated far off the best of them.

Ladies Church never got into a rhythm in the Flying Five, always on the back foot, and I think we just have to put a line through it due to the soft ground.

The Prix de l’Abbaye is an option on Arc day if the ground is Good, or maybe the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. It’s five and a half round there and hopefully she’d get her ground in America.

Finally, Bay Of Plenty won nicely at Naas for us on Thursday. His trial was only ordinary at Dundalk but since he came back he seems to be improving.

He wouldn’t excite you with his work at home but it was a nice win, I liked the way he did it, he travelled well, he didn’t get the best of runs but when he got out he quickened up well.