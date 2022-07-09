Johnny Murtagh reflects on his two July Cup winners before talking through the chances of his two runners at Navan on Saturday.
It’s the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday a race that holds many great memories for me.
In 2010 I won it on Starspangledbanner and we won the Golden Jubilee at Royal Ascot beforehand, we really fancied him going there.
At Newmarket I was drawn in the middle and when we jumped I went left, I brought the whole field to the left rail. I just thought that was the place to be, he loved running against a rail and he was a remarkable horse, he could run so fast.
What he did when he went onto become a sire probably matched what he did on the track. Great memories, great horse, he gave me two big days that year.
Frizzante started out as a handicapper but James Fanshawe has this knack of getting fillies that keep improving. She was a bit of an outsider on the day and I dropped her in, they went fast and I came through.
There was no fluke about it, though, she quickened up really well and put the race to bed. For James Fanshawe and the team it was a great result and I really enjoyed riding for him that year, we had some great days.
It’s a different test the July Course compared to Royal Ascot, it is hard to hold them up at Newmarket. It’s a trickier track and the Ascot winners will be relying a bit of pace being on up front, but I really liked Perfect Power in the Commonwealth Cup.
These improving three-year-olds at this time of year can be tough to beat and I do think he is the much most likely winner for Richard Fahey.
I was disappointed with him at Down Royal last time I thought it was the ideal race. The only thing I can say is they watered the ground and rain came, so it was a little bit loose. Then he was a little bit keen for the first few furlongs and he didn’t finish so it was probably too bad to be true. The ground will be Good in Navan which I think he likes and dropping him back to a good race like this he should settle better with the pace that will be on. It’s a bit of a recovery mission.
He’s a bit the same as he disappointed me at Down Royal, too. I thought he ran well enough at Roscommon to suggest he had a chance the last time so I’m hopeful rather than confident that he can bounce back here. It’s a good track, he’s a big horse, a big galloper, so it looks a good race for him and I think he’ll appreciate getting back on a sound surface.
