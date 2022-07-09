It’s the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday a race that holds many great memories for me.

In 2010 I won it on Starspangledbanner and we won the Golden Jubilee at Royal Ascot beforehand, we really fancied him going there.

At Newmarket I was drawn in the middle and when we jumped I went left, I brought the whole field to the left rail. I just thought that was the place to be, he loved running against a rail and he was a remarkable horse, he could run so fast.

What he did when he went onto become a sire probably matched what he did on the track. Great memories, great horse, he gave me two big days that year.

Frizzante started out as a handicapper but James Fanshawe has this knack of getting fillies that keep improving. She was a bit of an outsider on the day and I dropped her in, they went fast and I came through.

There was no fluke about it, though, she quickened up really well and put the race to bed. For James Fanshawe and the team it was a great result and I really enjoyed riding for him that year, we had some great days.

It’s a different test the July Course compared to Royal Ascot, it is hard to hold them up at Newmarket. It’s a trickier track and the Ascot winners will be relying a bit of pace being on up front, but I really liked Perfect Power in the Commonwealth Cup.

These improving three-year-olds at this time of year can be tough to beat and I do think he is the much most likely winner for Richard Fahey.