Johnny Murtagh on his Galway Festival runners

By Johnny Murtagh
09:42 · SUN July 31, 2022

Johnny Murtagh has one final Galway Festival runner this weekend and he gives us his thoughts.

Sunday

BARADAR – 4.10 Galway

He’s got a terrible draw in 18 but there’s nothing we can do about that now. Rossa Ryan rode him at Royal Ascot and he said ‘this lad will go around Galway’ so that’s what we’ve done, I hope he’s right. It won’t be easy from his draw but it’s good prizemoney and he’ll appreciate any rain they get.

EIGHTY EIGHT – 5.10 Galway (NR)

