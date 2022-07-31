Sunday BARADAR – 4.10 Galway

He’s got a terrible draw in 18 but there’s nothing we can do about that now. Rossa Ryan rode him at Royal Ascot and he said ‘this lad will go around Galway’ so that’s what we’ve done, I hope he’s right. It won’t be easy from his draw but it’s good prizemoney and he’ll appreciate any rain they get.

