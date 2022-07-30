Johnny Murtagh talks us through his weekend runners at Galway with Eighty Eight fancied to go well dropping back in trip on Sunday.

Saturday GRANT WOOD – 3.40 Galway

He ran okay the last time at Dundalk, I was slightly surprised to see him get a rating of 78 but if the handicapper is right he should be competitive in a maiden like this. He should handle the track well, the visor is back on him and he will appreciate a little ease in the ground. ARD MHACHA – 4.15 Galway

He’s improving along, the owners wanted a runner at Galway as they’re based in America so the first part of the brief is done. They’re all home and they’ll be having a bit of craic so I hope he has an each-way chance. He ran well enough at Roscommon, but Aidan O’Brien normally has one for this race and I fear Congo River.

Sunday BARADAR – 4.10 Galway

He’s got a terrible draw in 18 but there’s nothing we can do about that now. Rossa Ryan rode him at Royal Ascot and he said ‘this lad will go around Galway’ so that’s what we’ve done, I hope he’s right. It won’t be easy from his draw but it’s good prizemoney and he’ll appreciate any rain they get. EIGHTY EIGHT – 5.10 Galway