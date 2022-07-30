Sporting Life
Johnny Murtagh has joined Sporting Life for 2022
Johnny Murtagh on his Galway Festival runners Saturday and Sunday

By Johnny Murtagh
15:19 · FRI July 29, 2022

Johnny Murtagh talks us through his weekend runners at Galway with Eighty Eight fancied to go well dropping back in trip on Sunday.

Saturday

GRANT WOOD – 3.40 Galway

He ran okay the last time at Dundalk, I was slightly surprised to see him get a rating of 78 but if the handicapper is right he should be competitive in a maiden like this. He should handle the track well, the visor is back on him and he will appreciate a little ease in the ground.

ARD MHACHA – 4.15 Galway

He’s improving along, the owners wanted a runner at Galway as they’re based in America so the first part of the brief is done. They’re all home and they’ll be having a bit of craic so I hope he has an each-way chance. He ran well enough at Roscommon, but Aidan O’Brien normally has one for this race and I fear Congo River.

Sunday

BARADAR – 4.10 Galway

He’s got a terrible draw in 18 but there’s nothing we can do about that now. Rossa Ryan rode him at Royal Ascot and he said ‘this lad will go around Galway’ so that’s what we’ve done, I hope he’s right. It won’t be easy from his draw but it’s good prizemoney and he’ll appreciate any rain they get.

EIGHTY EIGHT – 5.10 Galway

He ran well at Down Royal last time out but we’re a bit confused about his distance. I thought he was home over 10 furlongs but maybe a stiff mile at Galway will suit him better. I’ve put Danny Sheehy back on him as he won on him at Gowran a couple of starts ago. He can claim 3lb off him. He’s a horse that always runs his race and the owners will have been keen to go to Galway, so I’m hoping the combination of this trip and track is ideal.

