Our columnist on his runners at the Curragh and Tramore as well as reflections on his recent winners.

We were very happy with Shartash’s run in the Phoenix Stakes when third behind Little Big Bear. Ben Coen said he travelled very well in the race but when Ryan let his one go, he really quickened up well. It looked like we were in trouble between the two and one furlong poles but we were very pleased with how he stayed on in the end. It looks like he wants stepping up to seven furlongs now and we’re looking at the National Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend next. If you’d told me it would take until August for Safecracker to get his head in front this year I wouldn’t have believed you but he’s been running well in very competitive handicaps and finally had his day at Gowran.

The McEnery Cup has great tradition and is a wonderful trophy and the track is a lucky spot for us. It took Shanghai Dragon 12 goes to win and now she’s managed it twice in a row. The visor seems to have helped her but she’s thriving at the moment, putting on weight with each run, and likes being in the paddock. When these fillies hit form they can flourish and I was delighted to get another winner for the owners. Saturday runners Curragh 13:45 Daamberdiplomat

We were happy enough with his run on the first day at this track. He’s starting to shape up and speed up at home so we think the drop back to six furlongs won’t be any problem to him. He’s a horse we like and hope he improves a bit with racing. 14:20 Lasmuigh

He’s up four pounds for finishing second here last time so is going up in the weights all the time. He’s a fine big horse who moves well and likes fast ground. He’d have a big chance in a race like this. 15:30 Wave Machine

It’s a quick turnaround after winning at the Curragh last week and we’re dropping down another furlong to five but it’s a Listed race. It’s a small field and we thought we’d take a chance and see if we can pick up some Black Type with her. She has plenty of speed, I don’t think the distance will be a problem and I just hope the race isn’t too soon for her.

Tramore 16:55 Daylight Dancer

Hopefully they’ll put plenty of water on as she’s a filly who probably wants a bit of cut in the ground. There aren’t many fillies’ maidens at the moment and while this might not be her ideal track, she’s ready to go. She should improve on whatever she does on Saturday. 17:30 Fourofakind

He ran well in the maiden at Galway and has a rating of 78. He’s fit and ready to go and if he gets in as first reserve that will be a great. He’ll probably be a National Hunt horse in time. 18:30 Lemon Ice

She ran well last time and is probably my best chance down at Tramore. Ben is keen to ride at the Curragh and then go down for her. It might not be the ideal track for the filly but we’re limited in terms of opportunities at the trip and if she handles Tramore she should be there or thereabouts. 19:00 Knightlaila