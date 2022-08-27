Our columnist has a good team in action at the Curragh on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on them all.
I was very disappointed with him last week, but he behaved badly which is why we’re giving him a quick turnaround. He was very coltish and fresh and the freshness is off him on Saturday so I would expect a much, much improved performance. We do think he’s a nice colt.
Has been disappointing and probably needs to go back into handicaps but the Curragh is a nice place for him to run, it’s just up the road, and we’re looking forward to getting both of our runners in the opener back out again.
I was going to wait for a Listed race at Fairyhouse with him but he’s very fresh and well and came of his last race well. It’s an open-enough Group Three, it’s wide open, so we’re going to let him take his chance.
I was very impressed with the way he quickened up at this track last time, he’s related to a stallion and could be a very nice horse. We’ll find out more on Saturday.
He’s there for the young lads to ride and Michael Beresford is aboard on Saturday. Maybe this horse wants a bit more cut in the ground but he knows more about the game than most, is safe and should give Michael a good ride on Saturday.
I thought she ran well at Roscommon despite not turning very well at one of the bends. Niall McCullagh said she stayed on well up the straight. I’d have liked a bit more rain, she’s by Zoffany and they tend to like a bit of cut.
He has a 78 rating so we’re claiming seven pounds off on Saturday. We’re hoping Jamie Powell’s claim can help alleviate some of the weight but both horses go there in good form and we’ll see.
Our Scholar won at Navan on Thursday and we might just run him back at Roscommon on Monday. He’s come out of the race well and we always thought stepping him up in trip would suit.
He gave us a lot of trouble in the stalls earlier in the year and was very nervous but going a mile and six and being gelded helped. He jumped well a Navan and took a position which suited too. I’ll canter him on Saturday and if all well we’ll give him another run in that 0-65 bracket.
It’s a great story for his owners, Meta Osborne & Syndicates Racing. They bought a mare who wasn’t in foal for five or six years and Lisa Cantillon, who is one of the owners, it was a project for her, she specialises in this. She got the mare in foal and here’s the progeny now.
It was a great day for them at Navan, they got a great kick out of it, and it’s amazing the mare even had a foal after missing for so long.
I was very happy with Sibyl Charm on debut at Naas last weekend where she was touched off by Madly Truly. She’d been working well but when I got to the track everyone fancied their runner in the race. I think it was a warm maiden.
Danny Sheehy gave her a great ride, she got a little outpaced when the tempo quickened but I loved how she came home.
She’ll improve and we’re looking forward to the future with her.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.