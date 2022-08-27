Our columnist has a good team in action at the Curragh on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on them all.

13:20 High Court Judge

I was very disappointed with him last week, but he behaved badly which is why we’re giving him a quick turnaround. He was very coltish and fresh and the freshness is off him on Saturday so I would expect a much, much improved performance. We do think he’s a nice colt. 13:20 Malacanne

Has been disappointing and probably needs to go back into handicaps but the Curragh is a nice place for him to run, it’s just up the road, and we’re looking forward to getting both of our runners in the opener back out again.

14:30 Daamberdiplomat

I was going to wait for a Listed race at Fairyhouse with him but he’s very fresh and well and came of his last race well. It’s an open-enough Group Three, it’s wide open, so we’re going to let him take his chance. I was very impressed with the way he quickened up at this track last time, he’s related to a stallion and could be a very nice horse. We’ll find out more on Saturday. 16:50 Trueba

He’s there for the young lads to ride and Michael Beresford is aboard on Saturday. Maybe this horse wants a bit more cut in the ground but he knows more about the game than most, is safe and should give Michael a good ride on Saturday. 17:25 Devore

I thought she ran well at Roscommon despite not turning very well at one of the bends. Niall McCullagh said she stayed on well up the straight. I’d have liked a bit more rain, she’s by Zoffany and they tend to like a bit of cut. 17:25 Bossy Parker

He has a 78 rating so we’re claiming seven pounds off on Saturday. We’re hoping Jamie Powell’s claim can help alleviate some of the weight but both horses go there in good form and we’ll see.