We’ve had a great year with our highest total of winners. We’re a little short of our best in terms of prize money but all in all it’s been good.

The horses have been consistent from early in the season, everything has gone smoothly and we’re happy with how it’s gone. It’s always good to win one of those big handicaps early in the campaign and Raadobarg did just that for us is in the Irish Lincoln. He’s a grand horse who was very consistent throughout the season. It gave us a great start and Shartash and Ladies Church provided great days when winning their Group Twos at home. They are hard to win in Ireland. Shartash landing the Railway Stakes was wonderful, he beat Blackbeard that day, and it was a big result. I’d have loved to win a Group One with him in the autumn. It wasn’t to be, but he’s one to really look forward to next year. I think he’ll improve for the winter; he’s gone home for a couple of months and we’re looking forward to getting him back in January.

We had some nice horses for the Aga Khan this year and Kerkiyra was another. She led home a one-two-three for us in the Northfields Premier Handicap on Irish Champions Weekend and I always felt she’d win a race like that. We had plenty of runners over the two days and a few didn’t run as we expected so it was a wonderful way to finish the meeting. The three horses had all been consistent and hopefully all three – the winner, Safecracker and Flying Dolphin – will be back next year. Ladies Church winning the Sapphire was another big day for us. I thought she’d win the Palace Of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot the time before. It didn’t happen for her there, but she was very good back at the Curragh the next day. She’s off to the Goffs Sales next week and, if she’s not sold, she’ll come back and should improve from three to four as most sprinters do. If she does return, she’ll be one for the big Group One sprints next year.

Ladies Church edges a Curragh thriller

It’s been a big year for our jockeys too. Ben Coen is a huge help for us here in the yard. He’s here most days, rides a lot of the work and can only get better. He’s still only 21 and heading to Australia for two months. That will do him good. It will freshen him up, get him away from me and he’ll see a different side of racing in a different part of the world. It took Jamie Powell a little while to get into the swing of things, but he’s worked really hard and has strengthened up. He’s really switched on with the racing now. For a young lad who didn’t do pony racing or ride a horse until he was 15, he can only improve and a couple of months in Australia will do him the world of good too. He’s said himself he wants to give the apprentice championship a go next year and that’s a good starting place for him. I’m already looking forward to next year. We’ve 10 yearlings at the moment who are being broken in. Hopefully, we’ll get some more from the Aga Khan and we’re open for business. I’d like 30 plus two-year-olds for 2023, that’s what you need to be competitive in Ireland, and with the exciting three-year-olds and older horses coming back too there’s a lot to look forward to. We want horses rated 85 plus. It’s what we’re pushing towards and it’s onwards and upwards. We’ll have a quiet few months but have a few for Dundalk and the all-weather. After December everything will be getting ready for the new season.

But before then we have our final runners of the turf season at Naas on Sunday and here’s my guide to them. 12:40 Mile End

She has improved out of sight in her last two runs and with the blinkers on is ready to go again. She likes the soft ground and is probably our main chance although both of mine have claims. 12:40 Wave Machine

She has an each-way chance. We’re claiming 10 pounds off with Yudish Geerdhardy’s claim. He hasn’t got much experience but rides well and the weight off her back on heavy ground will help her. 13:15 Half Nutz

The owners are keen to give him one more chance this season at the track he likes the best. He has plenty of ability but is off his highest ever mark and needs to run above anything he’s done before. We’re going to roll the dice one more time. 14:25 Miss Mirabell