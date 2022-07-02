Our columnist Johnny Murtagh discusses the options for Shartash after his win at the Curragh on Irish Derby day while he talks Coral-Eclipse and his Saturday Naas runners too.

It’s a very good race for the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse on Saturday and a lot of horses have a chance. I think the three-year-olds have a good chance, I think they are an exceptional bunch this year and while the Frenchy Derby winner Vadeni looked good last time I prefer Native Trail. I think both three-year-olds will fight out the finish, two Classic winners, they look the class acts in the race and the Goldolphin horse impressed me in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Shartash has big targets after Railway win

It was fantastic to win the Group 2 GAIN Railway Stakes with Shartash on Derby day at the Curragh last weekend. It looked tight there for a while, but I was delighted he got the gap and the way he quickened through it. It’s great to win a Group 2 for his highness on Derby weekend and he’s a colt that should improve throughout the season. He will have to step up now and he’ll probably have to run in the Phoenix Stakes next and we’ll put him in the National Stakes as well. It’s great to have a horse of his calibre in the yard and we’ll look forward to the rest of the year.

Saturday Runners SILMANIYA – 1.25 Naas

Her form is stacking up really well, I thought she ran very well at Cork. I thought she might win there but one of Donnacha O’Brien’s picked her up and ran away from her. The horse who finished third ran well last week in a Listed race at Tipperary so it was probably a strong maiden. I’d say she has a favourite’s chance. She wouldn’t want any more rain but she’s in good form and it looks like the perfect race for her. LEMON ICE – 5.25 Naas