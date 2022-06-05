Johnny Murtagh reflects on the Cazoo Oaks and a few winners for the yard before talking through his two chances at Listowel on Sunday.

Friday’s Cazoo Oaks just showed the unpredictably of flat racing. You can get to the start well, behave well down there, take the whole lot in and then just slip coming out of the stalls. It wasn’t anybody’s fault, Emily Upjohn just lost her footing and did very well to finish where she did coming from so far back. But take nothing away from the winner, Tuesday. She’s a Galileo filly who stayed the trip really well, but you’d have to think the second was an unlucky loser. Aidan O’Brien knows the Galileo progeny so well. He’s pretty aggressive with them, they just seem to get better with racing and have that mental toughness in them. He’s just a brilliant trainer. He’s won 41 British Classics, it’s unbelievable. People say ‘yes but he has all the horses’, and he does, but they always perform on the big day. It’s incredible what he’s been able to do. People are saying now Galileo has gone it will be a different story for Aidan but I don’t think it will be.

Lester Piggott - A Sporting Life tribute

I was a little surprised but delighted to see Sheyya win on debut at Leopardstown on Thursday. She always went well at home but it looked a really hot race. I thought she might run in the first three but she was very professional, Ben Coen was very happy with her and she’s a filly who should get better as the year goes on. Chicago Bear has won twice now, and it took us a little while to find his right trip. He battled well at the Curragh when winning over a mile, I thought nine furlongs was a good distance for him at Leopardstown and I was delighted to see him follow-up. He’s been sold to OTI Racing so the new owners were happy and he’s going the right way. Shajak, who won in the week at Tipperary, was always going to improve for going up to a mile-and-a-half. He’s been a slow learner but is coming along nicely and Ben thought he ran a nice race at Navan the time before. He’s a horse on the upgrade, hopefully he can improve again and end up in one of those big premier handicaps. Listowel Sunday 14:30 Esculenta

I didn’t think it would take too long for her to win her maiden. She’s been a filly who has run really well a couple of times and was a bit keen at the Curragh last time. I think dropping back to six furlongs in maiden company around Listowel should be ideal for her. She has a good draw and must have a good chance of getting that first win. 15:05 Navagio