Our columnist reflects on a good run of form for the stable and looks ahead to their runners at Navan this afternoon.

It was great to see Navagio get his head in front at the Curragh last week. We’ve always liked him and the hood seemed to work well. He was a bit more relaxed beforehand and is probably a horse to follow through the year. He’ll improve with racing. Mashhoor had a very good draw in the William Hill Handicap and Safecracker was out in 14. I was delighted to see them finish first and second. There isn’t much between them on their homework and Mashhoor won well. He looks to be a nice horse going forward. He got 13 pounds for winning mind so he’s going to have to step up but the lads are keen and we might go for one of the handicaps at Royal Ascot. Chicago Bear got the mile well when winning on Sunday and I have him in again over a mile and one at Leopardstown on Thursday. He came out of the race well and is a horse we’ve always liked. He’s on 84 now so should be capable of winning another race or two.

"He's the wrong price at 10/1" | Saturday best bets for Haydock and Beverley

Flying Dolphin is our first horse for Sean and Bernardine Mulryan. He’s been very consistent in his runs and we found a good opportunity for him at Gowran Park ad he did well to win. Sean would love runners at Ascot and we’ll see if he gets into one of the three-year-old handicaps there. One For Bobby was very impressive in the fillies’ race on the same card. She surprised us the first day but her homework had improved since then, physically she’s improved and she could be nice. She’s going the right way and I was delighted with how she was able to get on top of a more experienced runner. She’s two from two now so is going to have to step up in class but we can be brave and try and get the Black Type for her. Navan Saturday 13:05 Queen Of Cartes

I was a bit disappointed with her the first day in Dundalk, I thought she might run a bit better than she did but we’ve given her a break and freshened her up. She’s in good form and I think she’ll leave that run well behind on Saturday. If she did everything right, I think she’ll improve a nice bit. 13:05 Silmaniya

She’s a nice filly, a very well bred one owned by the Aga Khan. She has a couple of very speedy relations and has shown us plenty of pace at home. She’s ready to start off but whatever she does on Saturday I think she’ll improve plenty off it.

13:40 Bossy Parker

Ran better than the finishing position would suggest at Naas but it looks a very hot race. If we finished in the first three, we’d be delighted. 14:50 Racquet Club

A horse I’ve always liked but his form is not great. Hopefully he can put the Curragh run last time behind him and the step up in trip here might just be the trick. 16:00 Knightlaila