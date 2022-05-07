Our new columnist reflects on the recent Classic action and looks ahead to his runners at Naas and Leopardstown this weekend.

Coroebus looked the real deal in winning the QIPCO 2000 Guineas last weekend, but he might have been on the right side of the track. Saying that, they came together a furlong out and the best horse won. Native Trail is coming to Ireland for our Guineas and the track suits him really well as we saw in the National Stakes last year but Coroebus has ‘the X Factor’, the turn of foot off a strong pace. He’s the one for me to follow all year. I’m not sure the track suited Luxembourg in third – and I’m not sure Epsom will either if he makes it to the Cazoo Derby. The way he carries himself he looks like a top-class mile-and-a-quarter horse to me. I don’t know if any of the Chester winners are good enough to win the Derby. Aidan often keeps his best one for the Leopardstown Trial and runs Stone Age this year. He looked very good when winning at Navan. I don’t know, but he might be their best one outside of Luxembourg for the Derby after Sunday.

Here are my thoughts on my weekend runners. Naas Saturday 13:40 Bossy Parker

He’s a Kodiac colt who cost €120,000 at Goffs. He’s a typical Kodiac in that he’s not that big but he seems to be showing us plenty of pace. Our two-year-olds can sometimes run a bit green and I expect him to run a nice race and improve from it. We’re looking forward to getting him out, he’s done plenty of work, but will probably be better after Saturday. 14:50 Shartash

A horse we like a lot by Invincible Spirit and he has plenty of pace. I think the uphill finish here will suit him. He’s taking on a couple of newcomers and we have a run under our belt and have improved for it. One of the debutants will have to be smart to beat him. 16:35 Narlita

She’s a nice, big filly we’ve got from Germany. I haven’t done a lot of work with her, she’s tall and lean, and I’m not sure seven furlongs is her trip but Niall McCullagh rode her the other day and thought she showed plenty of pace so we’re starting at it. I expect her to run well and at some stage win a maiden.

17:05 Half Nutz

I half fancied him the last twice because his homework is better than he’s been running on the track. He’s fit now and back to Naas which he likes and the lads that own him tell me he goes well with cut in the ground so the rain that’s been around is good news. He’s probably one of our better chances on the card. 17:35 Magniffico

I was worried about the ground for him so the rain definitely helps on that score. He’s drawn 14 which isn’t ideal with a lot of the fancied runners low. I don’t think it’s a track bias but it’s an advantage to be around the fast horses and Ken Condon’s Drombeg Banner might be hard to beat from stall 4. Leopardstown Sunday 14:25 Star Angel

She ran very well in a very hot little race at Leopardstown and has come on for the run. I expect her to be fighting out the finish. She’s a nice filly by Sea The Stars who will probably be even better when we step up to a mile-and-a-half. 15:00 Fourofakind