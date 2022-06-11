Our columnist is in good form heading into Royal Ascot. Check out his thoughts on the Saturday and Sunday team.

Limerick Saturday 15:15 Deceit

She ran well last year in Dundalk and I thought she might develop as she’s a big, backward filly, but she’s down to a 0-65 now and would be wanting to show us something. She works better at home than she’s shown on the track but we’ll see where she fits in on Saturday.

Richard Fahey: My Royal Ascot team 2022

17:00 Riot

He ran over seven at Gowran the other day. I’d been trying to make a sprinter out of him. He’d shown plenty of speed at home but we’re trying to stretch him out a bit and run him more often. We’ve been minding him at home a little, thinking he wants this or wants that, now we’ll take him to the races and he can tell us what he wants. He’s in very good form at home and didn’t get the gaps when he needed them most last time. We just hope stepping up to a mile, he can use that speed he has at the end of the race rather than being in a rush early. 17:30 Narlita

She travelled really well at Naas last time and then maybe got a little tired. I hadn’t had her that long before the run after she came to me from Germany. Any rain will help her and she has come on for the run. She’ll probably be better again after Saturday when we’ll learn a bit more about her. We think she might get a bit further.

Gowran Park Sunday 14:30 New York Angel

She won at the track last time and likes some ease in the ground. She’s a big, strong, girl who had been disappointing but has hopefully turned the corner now. Those fillies’ handicaps are hard to find and this looks a good race for her. Danny Sheehy rides again. 16:15 Eighty Eight

He’s been running over seven and doing everything in a bit of a rush but seems to have settled into his routine now and we think stepping up in trip will bring out a bit more. He won’t mind a bit of ease in the ground and has a place chance. 16:50 Kerkiyra