Our new columnist reflects on the recent Classic action and looks ahead to his runners at Leopardstown on Sunday.
Coroebus looked the real deal in winning the QIPCO 2000 Guineas last weekend, but he might have been on the right side of the track.
Saying that, they came together a furlong out and the best horse won. Native Trail is coming to Ireland for our Guineas and the track suits him really well as we saw in the National Stakes last year but Coroebus has ‘the X Factor’, the turn of foot off a strong pace. He’s the one for me to follow all year.
I’m not sure the track suited Luxembourg in third – and I’m not sure Epsom will either if he makes it to the Cazoo Derby. The way he carries himself he looks like a top-class mile-and-a-quarter horse to me.
I don’t know if any of the Chester winners are good enough to win the Derby. Aidan often keeps his best one for the Leopardstown Trial and runs Stone Age this year. He looked very good when winning at Navan. I don’t know, but he might be their best one outside of Luxembourg for the Derby after Sunday.
Here are my thoughts on my weekend runners.
She ran very well in a very hot little race at Leopardstown and has come on for the run. I expect her to be fighting out the finish. She’s a nice filly by Sea The Stars who will probably be even better when we step up to a mile-and-a-half.
A colt who has run a couple of times and was fourth at Tipperary. Again the rain helps and he has a place chance. I never thought he’d be good enough to win a Leopardstown maiden but he could win a country maiden somewhere this year.