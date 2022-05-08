Coroebus looked the real deal in winning the QIPCO 2000 Guineas last weekend, but he might have been on the right side of the track.

Saying that, they came together a furlong out and the best horse won. Native Trail is coming to Ireland for our Guineas and the track suits him really well as we saw in the National Stakes last year but Coroebus has ‘the X Factor’, the turn of foot off a strong pace. He’s the one for me to follow all year.

I’m not sure the track suited Luxembourg in third – and I’m not sure Epsom will either if he makes it to the Cazoo Derby. The way he carries himself he looks like a top-class mile-and-a-quarter horse to me.

I don’t know if any of the Chester winners are good enough to win the Derby. Aidan often keeps his best one for the Leopardstown Trial and runs Stone Age this year. He looked very good when winning at Navan. I don’t know, but he might be their best one outside of Luxembourg for the Derby after Sunday.