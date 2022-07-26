Our columnist on his runners at Galway and Goodwood over the coming days.
She ran a bit green the first day at the Curragh and we thought stepping up to seven furlongs would suit. I think she’ll handle the track and has improved for the first run but it looks a very strong maiden.
He has some good form in the book and I think he’ll appreciate the cut in the ground this evening. He’s fresh, fit, and has been ready to go for a while, we’ve been waiting for the ground. On last year’s form he looks to have an excellent chance.
He has a good draw and if you could forgive him his last run, his previous third behind Dairerin at Limerick, who won here on Monday, reads well now. He’s in good form, fit and ready to go. He needs a bit of luck but has an each-way chance.
This is a good race but my horse goes well with cut in the ground. He’s also been ready for a long time. He should get the trip so I’m hopeful he can go well.
Frankie Dettori rides her in the Nassau Stakes. She ran very well when third behind Lily Pond in a Group Two at the Curragh last time. Take Nashwa out and it looks wide-open. We have a few pounds to make up on the ratings but she’s one we really like and I hope Frankie can work his magic.
She won at Fairyhouse two starts ago but then was a little disappointing at the Curragh. It’s a Listed race, we’re hunting for Black Type, and she has a lot to do on ratings but you never know around Galway. We’re putting blinkers on for the first time.
