Plenty of runners for our columnist at the Curragh this weekend. Check out his thoughts on the full team.

13:30 Daamberdiplomat

He’s owned by Ciaran Kilkenny who was at Croke Park last Sunday so hopefully the Curragh goes a bit better for him this weekend. He owns this colt with some friends. He’s typical of one of ours, he’s a nice horse, well related and is ready to start off. He’s done plenty of work and we’re looking forward to starting him but he will improve for the run. 14:35 Half Nutz

He works well at home and I think he wants seven furlongs but the owners would love to win a premier handicap with him. He should be coming home strongly and is a horse who works better than his form at the moment. 14:35 Urban Beat

He hasn’t hit form yet this season but seems very well. You’d love a couple of showers of rain for him, but I don’t think we’ll get them. They’ll have put plenty of water on the track though and he ran better than the finishing position suggests here last time. Scott McCullagh takes five pounds off and Urban Beat is starting to get back down to the sort of mark from where he was competitive last year. We’re hopeful rather than confident. 15:10 Ladies Church

It was always the plan to run at Royal Ascot then come on here. She ran well at Ascot and was only beaten a couple of lengths in a very fast run race. She could never quite get into it. I can see her outrunning her odds in this – she has to as it’s a tough race – but we think she’s a smart sprinter and are hoping she’s able to step up in class. 16:50 Lasmuigh

He ran disappointingly first time out at the Curragh then we ran him back quickly and he ran well at Navan. I don’t know what happened to him at Roscommon last time, maybe the ground, maybe the track, I’m not sure. An initial rating of 75 seems on the high side to me but everything of mine seems to be getting that mark at the moment. It’s a competitive race, he has to improve on his runs to date, but it’s his first nursery. I just feel he’s five or six pounds too high in the ratings, but we’ll find out on Saturday, 17:25 Esculenta

She was one of our best maidens at the start of the year. She ran really well first time out at Naas in what was a strong race. I wasn’t sure about her trop and dropped her back and I don’t think it suited her at Listowel last time. She’s up to a mile here and we really, really like her. We think she’s a very nice filly but just hasn’t produced it on the track yet. Hopefully she will today. SUNDAY 13:40 Alabama Pearl and Clounmacon

Two nice fillies who are ready to start off. Ben Coen chose Clounmacon who worked well in the week. They’ve both done plenty of work but ours always need the first run. I hope both can win their maidens through the year. 14:45 Kerkiyra

A filly we really like who was working well in the spring. I fancied her at Naas on her reappearance and she ran below par a little. I’ve been waiting for a mile-and-a-quarter race for her and this looks a good fit. It’s competitive but I’m quietly confident she’ll run a big race 14:45 Knightlaila

This is a bit of a rescue mission with him. He won first time out over a mile, then we thought he wanted a mile-and-a-quarter, then he might be a stayer. Here we’re at ten furlongs at a big, galloping track at the Curragh which should suit him. We’ll drop him in, give him a chance to run well. His work is good at home and we’re still learning about him. 15:20 Miss Mirabell

This is a nice race for her. She ran well the last day and has been freshened up since. Again, a shower or two wouldn’t do her any harm but she’s in good form. 15:55 One For Bobby

We couldn’t find anything wrong with her after Naas – we really fancied her over there and she never got into it. I think she’s a nice horse who deserves her chance in a Group Two. It’s a tough race but hopefully she can leave her last run behind her and go well. 16:30 Nemean