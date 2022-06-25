Our columnist gives his views on the Irish Derby and looks ahead to the Saturday and Sunday action with a guide to his own weekend runners.

SATURDAY CURRAGH It’s Irish Derby weekend at the Curragh and Saturday’s Classic looks quite open to me. Aidan has supplemented Tuesday and she seems sure to improve from Epsom, as so many Ballydoyle fillies have over the years. Westover looked a bit unlucky at Epsom and has an obvious chance too with Colin Keane on board now, but I quite like Hannibal Barca, who has a turn of foot. The way he quickened up to win at the Curragh last time was quite taking and I’d say the best is yet to come from him. He’s ready for this step up and he could be a big player.

13:25 - Measure Of Magic

I’ve been a bit disappointed with her this year, but she seems well and she’s fresh and in good form. I’ve stuck a visor on her and it’s a nice race. I was thinking we could go to Ascot last week but I’ve kept her for the Curragh. She’s a Listed winner so this is the right race for her. We’re happy with her. 14:00 – Karkiyna

This is a tough race. We put the visor on the last time and she won but this is going to be hard to follow up. She’s rated 95 now and has to keep improving but Danny Sheehy claims 3lb and she seems to be going well at home. She’s there with every chance. 14:35 - Miss Mirabell I might not run Miss Mirabell, she wasn’t 100% so we’ll wait. 14:35 – Raadobarg

The more rain the better for Raadobarg, he’s going to need it I think and will only run if there’s no firm in the going. He didn’t get a run in France last time and he deserves to be in a race like this. It’s a very good race, a competitive race, but if there’s a bit of rain it’ll suit him really well. 15:05 – Shartash

The Railway Stakes is a race we’ve had in mind for Shartash for a little while now. I think he’s a horse who will appreciate a little bit of rain. He’s fresh, he’s well and we’re really looking forward to seeing how he fits in with these horses. I think he’s grown up mentally as much as anything since Naas and he’s a solid horse. 16:50 – Carrytheone

He always goes well at the Curragh. I was half thinking about the Royal Hunt Cup for him but this is more his track and he’s got a good claimer on his back in Scott McCullagh who takes 5lb off. It’s hard to win these big handicaps off a mark of 103 but it’ll be nice to see the owners who are over from Australia for it. 17:25 - Chicago Bear

He has grown in confidence and he’s going very well now. A mile and a quarter around the Curragh could just test his stamina – he didn’t stay it as a three-year-old but he’s a bit more relaxed now and doing things the right way. He has a good each-way chance.

SUNDAY CURRAGH 15:10 - Urban Beat

He ran at Royal Ascot and Frankie said he was drawn on the wrong side. He didn’t knock him about and he’s come out of the trip fresh and well. He’s another horse with good course form and although he’s got top weight, Ben [Coen] was keen to ride him having won on him there last year. With cheekpieces on and a little ease in the ground, he can go well. 15:45 - Lyrical Poetry

I think it was a really good run behind Hannibal Barca last time over this course and distance. We’re throwing her in at the deep end – this is a Group One – but she’s a filly we really like, she’s come out of the last race really well and she’s settling into things now. She’ll have to run a screamer but we trust her ability and are excited about having a runner in the Pretty Polly. 16:20 – Annerville

Annerville has been a bit disappointing since her good run first time out. There was no real explanation as such, maybe we just threw her in at the deep end a bit, and she’s back in handicap company now. She’s got a good draw, Shane Kelly rides and I expect her to run a big race. 16:20 – Safecracker

He’s been very consistent this year, second on his last two runs, and I think a mile and a half around here will suit really well. There’s not much between my two and I think both of them deserve to be there. 16:50 - Free To Party

Free To Party is a very nice horse, he just got touched off in Leopardstown when I thought he was home. A mile should suit him at the Curragh. He needs a bit of time between races but he’s freshened up nicely. 17:25 – Nemean