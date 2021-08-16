County Kildare trainer Peter Fahey is eyeing a Grand National double with The Big Dog – providing there is enough rain.

The eight-year-old, currently a 10/1 chance with the sponsors for the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow on December 27, signed off last season with victory in the €80,000 Punchestown Grand National Trial. Having proved that stamina tests are his forte, Fahey is hopeful the Damien and Colin Kelly-owned Mahler gelding will take advantage of his 147 rating. “I know he was beaten a fair way on his comeback at Wexford, but he has never really appreciated running in small fields,” he said. “He has a nice weight and the hope is they will have a good bit of rain over there, and so much the better for him. Everything is good with him. He will do one school, a week before he goes, but everything is on course with him.”