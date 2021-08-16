Sporting Life
Trainer Tom Lacey
Trainer Tom Lacey

Johnbb on course for London Gold Cup

By Sporting Life
14:30 · TUE October 26, 2021

Johnbb may make his seasonal reappearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot.

Trainer Tom Lacey is happy with the way the seven-year-old went through his paces on Tuesday morning, and is leaning towards running him in Saturday’s three-mile contest.

“He worked nicely this morning, so we will see where we are. I’d be keen to go,” he said.

Johnbb got off the mark first time out last term at Wetherby in November, and ended his three-race campaign as runner-up to Happygolucky at Aintree in April.

The Lacey stable has already enjoyed notable successes this season – with Tea Clipper in a Listed novice chase, and Glory And Fortune, who won the Welsh Champion Hurdle. The latter is Cheltenham bound for the Greatwood Hurdle next month.

“Glory And Fortune has come out of it very well. He’ll go for the Greatwood next,” said the Herefordshire trainer.

Lacey will send Kimberlite Candy back to Aintree for the Becher Chase in December, in a bid to make it third time lucky after finishing second in the race for the last two years.

“I think he’ll go for the Becher again,” he said.

