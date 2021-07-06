Saturday racing preview: John Smith's Cup tips

Astro King is a worthy favourite for this year's John Smith's Cup after his fine second behind Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup. He's in very good hands - and very good form - but at around 4/1 and having come up just short in the Thirsk Hunt Cup before his trip to Berkshire, he has to be one to take on. But I don't want just one - I need three. And here they are - my John Smith's Cup shortlist.

LIKES THE PLACE LUCANDER He’s two from two here and there’s every reason to think Ralph Beckett’s charge has a big run in him again on Saturday. True he has to leave behind a dull performance in the Royal Hunt Cup behind but that was over a mile, on very quick ground and looked a strange race full stop. He’d previously returned with a very promising effort when second to Jean Baptiste at Newmarket and the big field, strong gallop, step back to ten furlongs and return to York are all very much in his favour on Saturday. So is the booking of Laura Pearson who takes a valuable five pounds off and granted a favourable draw, he can outrun current odds of 20/1. LET’S GIVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO... CARADOC I know, I know. How many of us have followed this fellow off a cliff? He was sent off 11/2 favourite for this very race last year and finished only ninth. He shaped well enough though, his run just flattening out inside the final quarter of a mile having challenged down the far side. He bombed out at Ascot next time but ended his 2020 campaign with a good run at Doncaster, cut down by Straits Of Hormuz and Derevo having made his effort earlier than that pair. He returned with an eyecatching display at Haydock last month, seemingly in need of it too. Travelling sweetly under Saturday’s rider Edward Greatrex he looked a danger to all when quickening two out only to tire close home. It screamed of a pipe-opener, presumably for this. He’s rated 96 now, four pounds below last year, and is available 16/1. He has the talent – and handicap mark – to go very close for all he needs the cards to fall his way.