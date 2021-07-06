Saturday racing preview: John Smith's Cup tips

Astro King is a worthy favourite for this year's John Smith's Cup after his fine second behind Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup.
He's in very good hands - and very good form - but at around 4/1 and having come up just short in the Thirsk Hunt Cup before his trip to Berkshire, he has to be one to take on.
But I don't want just one - I need three. And here they are - my John Smith's Cup shortlist.
He’s two from two here and there’s every reason to think Ralph Beckett’s charge has a big run in him again on Saturday.
True he has to leave behind a dull performance in the Royal Hunt Cup behind but that was over a mile, on very quick ground and looked a strange race full stop.
He’d previously returned with a very promising effort when second to Jean Baptiste at Newmarket and the big field, strong gallop, step back to ten furlongs and return to York are all very much in his favour on Saturday.
So is the booking of Laura Pearson who takes a valuable five pounds off and granted a favourable draw, he can outrun current odds of 20/1.
I know, I know. How many of us have followed this fellow off a cliff? He was sent off 11/2 favourite for this very race last year and finished only ninth. He shaped well enough though, his run just flattening out inside the final quarter of a mile having challenged down the far side.
He bombed out at Ascot next time but ended his 2020 campaign with a good run at Doncaster, cut down by Straits Of Hormuz and Derevo having made his effort earlier than that pair.
He returned with an eyecatching display at Haydock last month, seemingly in need of it too. Travelling sweetly under Saturday’s rider Edward Greatrex he looked a danger to all when quickening two out only to tire close home.
It screamed of a pipe-opener, presumably for this. He’s rated 96 now, four pounds below last year, and is available 16/1. He has the talent – and handicap mark – to go very close for all he needs the cards to fall his way.
Shadwell Estates have four darts to aim at this with Jim Crowley already pencilled in for Al Zaraqaam. He looked a four-year-old to follow when winning at Kempton in April but has beaten only one rival in two subsequent pattern races.
He’s back in handicaps which clearly suit but he's from a 12 pounds higher mark and it’s his team-mate Dawaam who is arguably the more interesting.
Your guess is as good as mine over what colour cap he will carry if Afaak and Faylaq also get the green light, but Connor Beasley is pencilled in for Owen Burrows’ charge so clearly the race is on his radar.
He has built up a good CV of his own on artificial surfaces, winning a deep Chelmsford handicap from a mark of 99 two starts ago.
He was then upped to Listed company at Royal Ascot and was one of the last off the bridle in the Wolferton Stakes won by Juan Elcano. He was beaten just over five lengths into eighth and really impressed with how he went through the race.
He switches back to handicaps from a turf mark two pounds below the one from which he won at Chelmsford. He remain unexposed and could well go well in this given the visual impression he made last time. 14/1 looks a fair price.