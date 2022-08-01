It was the second big chasing prize the seven-year-old has plundered in 2022, having struck at Sandown on the final day of the UK jumps season in April to land the bet365 Gold Cup.

Following a run over hurdles at Ballinrobe, the gelding showed his versatility when dropping back in trip almost a mile to claim the Galway Festival feature under a fine ride by talented conditional Jordan Gainford.

Hanlon now reports his stable star to have come out of the race in rude health and has highlighted a race he won in 2011 with Alfa Beat as the next major target.

“He’s 100 per cent and we’re going to Kerry now,” said Hanlon. “He got 8lb, but I love Kerry and Listowel has been my favourite all my life.

“We won the Kerry National before. He’s going to have to give away a lot of weight, but it’ll be his last run of the season.

“Before now I was going for a National with him, but I think now he might be a Gold Cup horse. That’s there on top of my head.”