Adam Houghton chats to John Ryan, who sums up the challenges currently facing small trainers and his hopes for a high-profile success at Newmarket on Saturday.

There are a couple of stories brewing ahead of the Listed JenningsBet Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. Perhaps the most popular result would be a repeat success for the 2021 winner Summerghand, who showed he retains most of his ability at the age of eight when also winning a competitive handicap at last week’s Ebor Festival. Meanwhile, on a human level, John Ryan is a trainer for whom few people would begrudge a big-race success should his progressive three-year-old sprinter Manaccan come out on top on Saturday. Based at the one of the smaller yards in Newmarket at the bottom of Warren Hill, Ryan hasn’t trained a winner at Listed level or above since Grey Britain won the Fairway Stakes on the Rowley Mile back in May 2017. This season Ryan has saddled only five winners (and just one since the start of June) from 88 runners in Britain. By way of comparison, Summerghand’s trainer David O’Meara has already saddled 18 winners from 91 runners in August alone.

"It was great viewing, but the result was inevitable" - Visiting the brilliant Sea The Stars

Cost of living crisis puts a squeeze on small trainers Ryan’s lean spell is symptomatic of the difficulties faced by so many smaller trainers in the current climate. Just look at Harry Dunlop and Joseph Tuite, both of whom have either stopped training or announced their intention to stop in recent weeks due to financial pressures. When asked whether he can sympathise with their experiences, Ryan was emphatic in his reply. “Absolutely,” he said. “Unfortunately, the game is getting tougher – everything costs more and there is no money coming into the game to help us even that out. “A lot of owners who might have had more than one horse before are now quite happy having just one and reducing their strings. Even bigger strings are becoming more concentrated and the lower-grade animals probably aren’t being held on to like they used to be. “They used to help build your numbers up, but it’s hard to make it viable at the moment. We only have 16-18 horses in training, we’re a small yard. And we’d be down a bit on previous years by about five or six.”

Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast now

One owner who has been a loyal supporter of Ryan over the years is Graham Smith-Bernal, whose familiar purple silks with an orange disc have been carried by the likes of Sandro Botticelli, another Listed winner at Sandown back in July 2016, and Grey Britain, a smart performer at his best. “We’ve had a lot of luck together,” Ryan agreed when asked about his association with Smith-Bernal. “He’s been a lucky owner for me and hopefully he keeps supporting me the way he has.” Manaccan moving up the ladder So, what about Manaccan who, with a Timeform rating of 114, is already one of the best horses Ryan and Smith-Bernal have had together. He certainly wasn’t a cheap buy having cost 100,000 guineas at last year’s breeze-ups, but that already looks money well spent as he seeks his biggest success yet at Newmarket on Saturday. “We always liked him from the word go,” Ryan explained when asked about his first impressions of Manaccan. “But he was a horse who was always going to need a bit of time to grow and strengthen up, so we weren’t too hard on him as a two-year-old. “This year he’s done everything right. Adam Kirby [jockey] was convinced he had the speed for five furlongs, even though he won his two-year-old novice at Newmarket over six. “That’s why he went to Royal Ascot and he was probably unlucky there as he was drawn on the wrong side but wasn’t beaten far. And then obviously we went back to Ascot for the Shergar Cup. He won quite well there and this is the next step forward to see if we can get a pattern race into him.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Better than ever when winning at the Shergar Cup (watch the replay above), Manaccan has certainly earned his spot in the line-up on Saturday, looking far from out of place in a field made up mostly of smart, well-established, older sprinters. For context, Manaccan has only three ranked ahead of him on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, namely Great Ambassador, Vadream and Tabdeed. Ryan acknowledged that it looks a “very competitive race”, though the biggest conundrum in his own mind seemed to be whether a return to six furlongs is the right to way go, albeit a lack of options over the minimum trip didn’t give him much say in the matter. “The choice we had was here or the Beverley Bullet,” Ryan explained. “But the Bullet is always one of those races which can be won or lost on where you’re drawn. So, we’ve taken the gamble of stepping back up to six. “Unfortunately, when you get to this time of year and you have a five-furlong sprinter, there are very limited options at pattern level. That’s why we’re going to Newmarket. He’s ready to roll and that’s the best race available.”

Ryan worried by recent rain Ryan also expressed some concern with regards the going following a heavy downpour in Newmarket on Thursday, particularly as Manaccan didn’t seem to be in love with the rain-softened ground when he ran in last year’s Cornwallis Stakes on the Rowley Mile. Ryan said: “His last run as a two-year-old would probably have been on ground more testing than he wanted, it went soft that day. We had a hell of a lot of rain in Newmarket on Thursday morning and I know they’ve changed the ground to soft. “I would suggest the reason it’s soft is because they put too much water on it at the beginning of the week. They’ve been watering now for two months to try and hold the ground and it’s probably caught up with them. “I would hope if the dry weather hits in the next two days, then it will go back to being closer to good ground. I would prefer him on faster ground, but he didn’t do anything wrong on easy ground either and I think he’s a lot stronger now than he was last year.” The going and the trip might be causing a bit of uncertainty for Ryan, but one thing he was sure of is that we haven’t seen the best of Manaccan yet – “Definitely,” was his reply when I asked if there was more to come from the son of Exceed And Excel.

High Stakes: The story of the Sunday Series

And, whatever the outcome on Saturday, Ryan seemed hopeful that in time Manaccan could become a flagbearer for the yard, something every small trainer needs. “For a small yard it’s majorly important for you to be able to compete on a Saturday,” Ryan explained. “Saturday horses are hard to come by, especially for the big meetings. “And, if you can have one or two of those in your string which we have, it allows you to compete up there with the big boys – you can’t win them if you’re not in them.”