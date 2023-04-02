John Quinn has identified next month’s 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes as the comeback target for his star sprinter Highfield Princess.

The six-year-old enjoyed a fantastic campaign in 2022, progressing from a victory on All-Weather Championships Finals Day to completing a Group One hat-trick with wins in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five Stakes. She also won the Group Two Duke of York and rounded off her season by finishing fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland. Having returned to training in the new year, Highfield Princess looks set to follow a similar path in what will be her final season before being retired for broodmare duties, with a repeat trip to York first on her agenda.