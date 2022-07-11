A nine-time winner in her career, the five-year-old was given an all-weather campaign in the early part of the year which culminated in a win over seven furlongs at Newcastle in the All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes on Good Friday.

She then dropped back to six furlongs to produce a blistering display on the Knavesmire and claim the Group Two Duke of York Stakes, a performance which meant she headed to Royal Ascot for the Platinum Jubilee Stakes with realistic claims of getting in the mix.

Sent off at 7/1 for the final-day feature, Highfield Princess proved she was well worth her place at the top table when finishing a gallant sixth, which has allowed Quinn to map out an ambitious programme for the second half of the season.

She was initially in contention for the July Cup, but having already raced six times in 2022, her handler decided to skip the competitive Newmarket event to instead concentrate on other targets later in the year, starting with a trip to Deauville next month.

“We were very pleased with her and she’s come out of Ascot very well,” said Quinn.