Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes: What the trainers say

What the trainers say

The Tyson Fury camp hope he can show his big-race potential in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury.

Unraced at two, the Iffraaj colt impressed with a debut victory at Doncaster in July, but did not appear again until finishing down the field in the St Leger – an admirable run for one so inexperienced – before rounding out his 2020 campaign with a hard-fought Ascot success on testing ground.

Part-owner Phil Cunningham is expecting to learn plenty on Sunday, which will be a busy afternoon for connections and trainer Richard Spencer.

He said: “It’s a big day for us on Sunday – with Tyson, Revich in the Spring Cup and Insomnia in the Greenham. Tyson is the main one, I suppose – everyone thinks he is the most exciting horse in the yard, and this could be a season-defining run for him.

“He’s wintered well and is in good form. It’s a strange one with him – it’s almost like he’s a two-year-old going into his three-year-old career, rather than a three-year-old going on at four in terms of the planning, because he only had the three runs last year. We ran him at Ascot last year really to give him another spin, with this year in mind.

“The ground should be good for him, and I think we have got the trip right – although we’ll see on Sunday, because he could move up or down, but we need to see if he can be competitive at this level. We have a plan in mind for him, depending on Sunday, but we’d certainly hope to be moving up in grade rather than down.”