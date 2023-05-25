The trainer is no stranger to big-race success in Britain, having been responsible for Newmill, who won the 2006 Queen Mother Champion Chase at The Cheltenham Festival when the also rans included a certain Kauto Star.

White Birch had previously created a very favourable impression on his seasonal reappearance when successful in the Group Three Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown in April and won one of his two starts as a juvenile, taking a maiden on the all-weather at Dundalk in November having made an encouraging debut when fifth at Naas earlier in the same month.

Murphy is set to saddle White Birch as his first runner in the premier Classic, with the son of Ulysses running an excellent trial when runner-up to fellow Derby aspirant The Foxes in the Group Two Dante Stakes at York on May 18.

There are just nine days to go until the 244th running of the race at Epsom Downs and Murphy, who is responsible for around “35 to 40 horses” at his County Cork stables, will be taking on the big battalions of Ballydoyle and Godolphin.

Speaking on a Zoom call organised by The Jockey Club, Murphy said: “It’s really exciting to have my first Derby runner and we are really looking forward to it. For us it’s huge – a mixture of feeling excitement and apprehension! The Derby is a lot of people’s dream and it is our dream.

“I thought he ran really well at York. We didn’t want to run him in Ireland as the ground was very soft and we hoped there would be better ground in York as we didn’t want to run him again on heavy ground. He won well at Dundalk, where it generally rides as good/good to firm.

“We were very happy with him at York. He was a bit unlucky at the start, he had a little bluff and everything counts at that level. But he stayed on well and finished the race really strong.

“It wasn’t the plan to track them all in York but he lost at least a length at the start and then stayed on really well. It looks like he will stay (a mile and a half) but nobody can really answer that question at this stage.

“There have been no issues at home since and we are delighted with him. He travels very well which is important at Epsom I believe.

“Without a doubt he was always very special. We had a very good filly a long time ago called Tuscan Evening (who went on to become a Grade One winner in the USA). She was always very high-class. This guy made a lovely start in a maiden at Naas and did it easily in Dundalk. After that, there was no place to go other than taking a step forward and we were confident going into Leopardstown that he would run really well.”

As regards the unique challenges of Epsom Downs, Murphy is keeping an open mind.

He continued: "We have a lot of undulating gallops, he is a balanced horse and travels well.

“You can make a case for most of the others in the race and there are no bad horses. The winner of the Dante is in there and Aidan (O’Brien) has got plenty so there are loads of worries.

“He has a great mind and is sound – the qualities you look for and need in a great horse.”

Shane Foley has partnered White Birch on both his starts this season but with that jockey booked to ride Sprewell for Jessica Harrington, Murphy is having to consider other options.

He said: “The jockey situation is in the air at the moment and we are not fully decided. We have a few options. Nine days is a long time with horses – you never who is going to drop and who is going to become available so we’ll just take some time to come to a decision.”