The five-year-old finished third on his hurdling debut at Galway in September behind Willie Mullins’ Hubrisko.

Since then he has been to Cheltenham twice and won twice, at the October and November meetings.

His November success came in Grade Two company and not surprisingly McConnell is planning a return to Prestbury Park in March.

“He is probably going to go to Musselburgh on trials day (February 4) there for a Supreme Novice trial,” said McConnell.

“He’ll be in the Supreme, he’ll be in the Martin Pipe and the Coral Cup.

“He looks slower now than what we thought he was, in terms of you wouldn’t say he wouldn’t stay two and a half (miles). The last day he was never on the bridle and then won well.

“I would be interested to up him in trip to see if that could bring out more improvement. I’ll maybe look at the Martin Pipe or the Coral Cup, but we’ll see. We’ll go to Musselburgh (first).”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.