John Leeper on retrieval mission in Gala Stakes at Sandown

The Ed Dunlop-trained three-year-old was last seen finishing ninth in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, a race in which he started at 8/1 following two impressive successes earlier in the season.

The Frankel colt, who is named after Dunlop’s late father and is out of his star filly Snow Fairy, will now take a step down in grade and trip to line up for the Listed contest at the Esher track.

Returning to a a mile and a quarter, John Leeper faces four rivals as he bids to get back to winning ways and reunites with jockey Adam Kirby after Frankie Dettori took to the saddle at Epsom.

“He seems very well, I don’t think he had a very hard race in the Derby but then you never really know that until you reappear,” Dunlop said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him run again, Frankie suggested we go back to a mile and a quarter and that’s what we’re doing.

“We’d love to be running against our own age level, but we couldn’t see any lesser-class races for that (three-year-olds) existing.”

Dunlop is not ruling out a return to a mile and a half in the future, but will see how his charge fares in his next assignment before making firm plans.