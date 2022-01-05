Sporting Life
Skyace in action
Skyace in action

John Hanlon's Skyace set for Sandown assignment

By Keith Hamer
12:07 · WED January 05, 2022

John Hanlon is set to bring Skyace over from Ireland in a bid to get her back on track in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday.

Little has gone right for the seven-year-old since she won the Grade One Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse last April.

In four races since then, she has fallen, been pulled up, finished last of four and tailed off behind Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle back at Fairyhouse on her latest start.

However, she has pleased Hanlon of late and the County Carlow handler feels this Listed contest is a good opportunity for her to show her true colours.

“She’s doing well. All roads lead to Sandown at the minute,” he said.

“I just hope the ground doesn’t get any softer. If they got a lot of rain over there we might not run, but at the moment we’re definitely running.

“She’s pleased me again. After she had that fall I wanted to give her a couple of nice runs.

“I got one into her in a four-horse race and the last day she was outclassed. When you take on Honeysuckle you’re in trouble, so we just gave her a nice run round and she’s back in her own class now.

“The big problem over here is that there are no races to suit her. Over Christmas there wasn’t anything and this race is ideal for her, so we’ll be heading over the sea.”

