However, those displays advertised the son of Getaway’s suitability for Aintree’s spring showpiece and the Venn Farm handler is eyeing a run in Haydock’s Grand National Trial on February 18 to tee up a shot at the big race, for which he is a best-priced 33/1.

Denied by a head on reappearance at Haydock, he then produced a fine weight-carrying display to follow The Two Amigos home for a silver medal in the Welsh Grand National – the 26lb he was conceding to the winner ultimately taking its toll in the closing stages.

A talented operator over both hurdles and fences in his formative years, the eight-year-old has shown a real thirst for marathon tests this term, going close in a pair of stamina-sapping affairs.

“He’s come out of the Welsh National really well,” said Tizzard. “He’ll get an entry for the Grand National and we might take him up to Haydock for the National Trial and then straight to Liverpool.

“I think the handicapper knows where he is with him, but that’s the plan anyway.

“He just gallops and stays and we’ve always held him in high regard. I’m sure there is a big one in him. You need a bit of luck in a National still, but he should be able to travel away and jump and then he should hopefully be thereabouts.”

Reflecting on The Big Breakaway’s Chepstow efforts, Tizzard was full of praise for his charge and added: “He ran an absolute blinder, he ran really, really well.

“He had a lot of weight, but he just kept galloping and he jumped great.

“He just bumped into a good horse at the bottom of the weights, but he ran well and he’s had a great season so far – just without getting his head in front.”