Joe Tizzard feels The Big Breakaway has all the attributes to make his mark in the Randox Grand National on April 15.

A talented operator over both hurdles and fences in his formative years, the eight-year-old has shown a real thirst for marathon tests this term, going close in a pair of stamina-sapping affairs. Denied by a head on reappearance at Haydock, he then produced a fine weight-carrying display to follow The Two Amigos home for a silver medal in the Welsh Grand National – the 26lb he was conceding to the winner ultimately taking its toll in the closing stages. However, those displays advertised the son of Getaway’s suitability for Aintree’s spring showpiece and the Venn Farm handler is eyeing a run in Haydock’s Grand National Trial on February 18 to tee up a shot at the big race, for which he is a best-priced 33/1.