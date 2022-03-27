The son of Choisir was a top-class juvenile in 2016, winning the Brocklesby on his racecourse debut and going on to place in a string of Listed and Group races before taking the Group One Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The bay was then retired to stud but produced only a handful of foals before his fertility tapered off and he was eventually excused from his duties as a stallion after standing at both Godolphin’s Kildangan Stud and Hedgeholme Stud in Darlington.

After a five-year absence The Last Lion was gelded and gradually eased back into work at Johnston’s yard, returning to training in May last year and making a comeback on the track when 10th in the Listed Golden Rose Stakes at Lingfield in November.

He then ran twice more before heading to Kempton on Saturday, where he sustained an injury and was pulled up by Fanning two furlongs from home in a six-furlong handicap.

“It was sad and he didn’t deserve that,” the jockey said.

“Coming round the bend it just happened quickly, it was one of those things.

“He was moving OK and just on the bend, I wasn’t 100 per cent happy then he just went. It was one of those things and you couldn’t blame the track or anything like that.”