Murphy regains two-win lead Oisin Murphy made no mistake on 4/9 favourite Magisterial in Haydock's Casumo Horse Racing And Sports Betting EBF Novice Stakes to pull two clear again of jockey's title rival William Buick. The John & Thady Gosden-trained son of Frankel built on his promising Newmarket debut fourth last month to beat 6/1 shot Splendent by a length and a half, with the Buick-ridden Kaasirr finishing out of the frame.

Buick had earlier got to within one winner on Chairmanoftheboard to close the gap to one. Buick, out of luck in the first two races at the north west track in which Murphy was not represented, struck gold on the Mick Channon-trained 11/2 co-favourite in the Download The Casumo App Handicap.

Thursday review - Chelmsford All square on the night William Buick and Oisin Murphy each claimed one winner at Chelmsford on Thursday evening, the dual champion jockey thus maintaining his two-winner lead. Buick was trailing seven behind title rival Murphy going into last weekend but has ramped things up considerably in the past week and, after keeping the momentum going with a Nottingham double on Wednesday afternoon, chalked up winner number 149 for the season on the Ian Williams-trained Typical Woman in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes - race two on the night. No sooner had he reduced the lead to just one, Murphy struck back with his 151st winner of the campaign in the third race, guiding Jamie Osborne's Notions (7/4 joint-favourite) to victory in the racingwelfare.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes. Buick, who rode the other joint-favourite in the race, Ramadhaan, could finish only fourth, and neither rider added to their tally. Murphy hits the deck There was a horrible incident in race four - the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Racing Handicap - which saw Murphy crash to the ground after his mount Discover Dubai suffered a mid-race injury and came down on the turn into the straight. Thankfully the jockey was seemingly unscathed. The marred race was won by 8/1 chance If You Dare for trainer Mark Johnston and jockey Joe Fanning.

A welcome sight to see Oisin Murphy seemingly none the worse but a horrible incident at Chelmsford and our thoughts must be with those who looked after the horse, Discover Dubai pic.twitter.com/22Jw6JZXDu — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 14, 2021

Buick beaten on odds-on shot There was a major turn-up in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Novice Stakes as Buick and 2/9 favourite Lord Lovelace could manage only second as Tom Marquand emerged on top aboard 9/1 chance Under The Twilight for trainer Tom Ward. Both title-chasing jockey were out of luck in the opening tote Placepot Your First Bet Nursery and the one-mile tote.co.uk Now Never Beaten By SP Handicap with Murphy, frustratingly for him, riding the runner-up on both occasions. The concluding chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap went to favourite Smart Connection under Kieran O'Neill, this time Buick finding one too good on Aiguillette. The title-race moves into the penultimate day on Friday with Murphy and Buick locking horns again on the afternoon programme at Haydock Park, before QIPCO British Champions Day brings it all to a close on Saturday.

