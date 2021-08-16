Oisin Murphy's Haydock double on Friday stretched his lead to three in the jockeys' title ahead of Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Murphy stretches lead to three Oisin Murphy is taking nothing for granted – but looks virtually assured of retaining his jockeys’ championship crown after he stretched his lead to three thanks to a double at Haydock, with only one day of the season remaining. Murphy, champion for the last two years, held a two-winner advantage heading to Merseyside – and a brace through Magisterial and Whitehaven, with Buick having just the one, handed the initiative back to the title-holder with only Champions Day at Ascot to come. Magisterial gave Murphy a well-timed success after Buick had won earlier on the card with Chairmanoftheboard. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the Frankel youngster Magisterial had been nibbled at in the Derby markets before running in the second division of the Casumo Horse Racing And Sports Betting EBF Novice Stakes. Murphy said of the 4-9 favourite: “We went very steady and I knew it would turn into a bit of sprint. He showed nice gears to get there and he’s still learning – he’ll be a lovely horse in time. “He’s never been in front before and he ran a lovely race first time in decent ground, so I think he’ll be gorgeous next year. I’m pleased with the way he behaved and he was really professional.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Whitehaven gave Murphy an armchair ride when making all in the Gamble Responsibly With Casumo Handicap. The even-money favourite, trained by Hughie Morrison, pulled away in the final furlong to score by four and a quarter lengths from Haveyoumissedme. Murphy said: “It’s not over until the final whistle tomorrow, but a huge thank you must go to all the trainers who have put me up and all the owners who have supported me. It’s been a good day and hopefully tomorrow can be good as well as I ride some stars. “I’ve done the best I can with the rides I can. Hughie has been unbelievable this year as have Andrew (Balding) and Ed Walker, while Sheikh Fahad has let me pick and choose where I can go – so it’s down to them. “I was always going to ride them tomorrow how I see fit. I know each of Alcohol Free, Dragon Symbol, Tribal Craft and Sir Busker very well and the conditions will suit them – so they go there in good spirits. “Dragon Symbol has had a long year, but he’s a star and one of the best sprinters around. If he didn’t run disappointingly at the Curragh – and he wasn’t at his best that day – he’d be a clear favourite on Saturday.” Earlier Buick had moved to within one when Chairmanoftheboard came with a rattling late run to land the Download The Casumo App Handicap. With a furlong and a half to go Buick appeared to have little chance of closing the gap, as Mick Channon’s sprinter looked flat out and seemingly going backwards. However, as those in front began to tire in the testing ground, Buick began to get a real tune out of the 11-2 co-favourite. Buick – who picked up a two-day ban for his use of the whip on Chairmanoftheboard – had a second with Dukedom in the Join Casumo Today Nursery Handicap, won by Tom Dascombe’s Amor Vincit Omnia (5-1) Latest betting UK Flat Jockeys' Championship 2021 Paddy Power: 1/40 Oisin Murphy, 10 William Buick Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “It’s been a truly valiant fight by William, but realistically he had to close the gap this afternoon and while he does go into the final day mathematically still able to topple Oisin, it’ll take more than a bit of doing.”

Murphy is three clear after a double at Haydock

Friday Haydock rides William Buick Suanni (1.15) - 10th

Noteable (1.45) - 7th

Chairmanoftheboard (2.20) - WON

Mythical Dancer (2.55) - 7th

Kaasirr (3.30) - 5th

Poet's Lady (4.05) - 13th

Dukedom (4.40) - 2nd

Socially Shady - 4th Oisin Murphy Beyond Equal (2.20) - 13th

Magisterial (3.30) - WON

Twisted Reality (4.05) - 7th

Superior Force (4.40) - 4th

Whitehaven - WON

Thursday review - Chelmsford All square on the night William Buick and Oisin Murphy each claimed one winner at Chelmsford on Thursday evening, the dual champion jockey thus maintaining his two-winner lead. Buick was trailing seven behind title rival Murphy going into last weekend but has ramped things up considerably in the past week and, after keeping the momentum going with a Nottingham double on Wednesday afternoon, chalked up winner number 149 for the season on the Ian Williams-trained Typical Woman in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes - race two on the night. No sooner had he reduced the lead to just one, Murphy struck back with his 151st winner of the campaign in the third race, guiding Jamie Osborne's Notions (7/4 joint-favourite) to victory in the racingwelfare.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes. Buick, who rode the other joint-favourite in the race, Ramadhaan, could finish only fourth, and neither rider added to their tally. Murphy hits the deck There was a horrible incident in race four - the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Racing Handicap - which saw Murphy crash to the ground after his mount Discover Dubai suffered a mid-race injury and came down on the turn into the straight. Thankfully the jockey was seemingly unscathed. The marred race was won by 8/1 chance If You Dare for trainer Mark Johnston and jockey Joe Fanning.

A welcome sight to see Oisin Murphy seemingly none the worse but a horrible incident at Chelmsford and our thoughts must be with those who looked after the horse, Discover Dubai pic.twitter.com/22Jw6JZXDu — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 14, 2021

Buick beaten on odds-on shot There was a major turn-up in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Novice Stakes as Buick and 2/9 favourite Lord Lovelace could manage only second as Tom Marquand emerged on top aboard 9/1 chance Under The Twilight for trainer Tom Ward. Both title-chasing jockey were out of luck in the opening tote Placepot Your First Bet Nursery and the one-mile tote.co.uk Now Never Beaten By SP Handicap with Murphy, frustratingly for him, riding the runner-up on both occasions. The concluding chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap went to favourite Smart Connection under Kieran O'Neill, this time Buick finding one too good on Aiguillette. The title-race moves into the penultimate day on Friday with Murphy and Buick locking horns again on the afternoon programme at Haydock Park, before QIPCO British Champions Day brings it all to a close on Saturday.

Jockeys' title: Latest betting Sky Bet: 4/7 Murphy - 5/4 Buick Paddy Power & Betfair: 4/7 Murphy - 11/8 Buick Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook