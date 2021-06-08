Alistair Rawlinson and George Buckell injured at Windsor

Racing was delayed by 45 minutes after Rawlinson – riding Michael Attwater’s Diligent Lady – and George Buckell, who was partnering Centurion Song for Brian Meehan, were both initially treated on the course.

The incident happened as the field approached the two-furlong pole when Diligent Lady fell and brought down Centurion Song.

Clerk of the course Sophie Candy reported both jockeys were “conscious and talking” after their falls.

She said: “They are both being taken to hospital for further assessment. They were both conscious and talking.”

Rawlinson was treated for longest at the track, before being moved.

Candy added: “He will be taken to hospital to look at his injuries – but he was conscious, talking. He is being taken by ambulance.”

The five-furlong feature race on the evening card was won by John Spearing’s 2-1 favourite A Sure Welcome, ridden by Ryan Tate.