Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Alistair Rawlinson - injured in Windsor fall
Alistair Rawlinson - injured in Windsor fall

Alistair Rawlinson and George Buckell injured at Windsor

By Sporting Life
09:11 · TUE June 08, 2021

Jockeys Alistair Rawlinson and George Buckell were both taken to hospital after two horses fell in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap at Windsor.

Racing was delayed by 45 minutes after Rawlinson – riding Michael Attwater’s Diligent Lady – and George Buckell, who was partnering Centurion Song for Brian Meehan, were both initially treated on the course.

The incident happened as the field approached the two-furlong pole when Diligent Lady fell and brought down Centurion Song.

Clerk of the course Sophie Candy reported both jockeys were “conscious and talking” after their falls.

She said: “They are both being taken to hospital for further assessment. They were both conscious and talking.”

Rawlinson was treated for longest at the track, before being moved.

Candy added: “He will be taken to hospital to look at his injuries – but he was conscious, talking. He is being taken by ambulance.”

The five-furlong feature race on the evening card was won by John Spearing’s 2-1 favourite A Sure Welcome, ridden by Ryan Tate.

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content