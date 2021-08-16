Jockey William Buick cut for title after Yarmouth treble on Thursday

Murphy was nine clear of his closest pursuer and with the dual champion on the sidelines through suspension, Buick took his chance to ramp up the pressure.

Buick - retained by owners Godolphin - was on the board for three different owners and trainers on Thursday, kicking off with a length victory aboard 13/8 favourite Wajd for Patrick Owens.

The double was landed as another market leader - Jasmine Joy (5/2) - stayed on strongly to beat Trinity Girl by two and a half lengths in the mile and a half fillies' handicap, while Buick brought up winner number 123 on 13/2 chance Forest Falcon for trainer Mark Johnston (click below for free video replay).