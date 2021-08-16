Jockey William Buick cut for title after Yarmouth treble on Thursday

William Buick was cut to 2/1 from 7/2 by Paddy Power for the jockeys' title after cutting the gap on Oisin Murphy to six with a Yarmouth treble.
Murphy was nine clear of his closest pursuer and with the dual champion on the sidelines through suspension, Buick took his chance to ramp up the pressure.
Buick - retained by owners Godolphin - was on the board for three different owners and trainers on Thursday, kicking off with a length victory aboard 13/8 favourite Wajd for Patrick Owens.
The double was landed as another market leader - Jasmine Joy (5/2) - stayed on strongly to beat Trinity Girl by two and a half lengths in the mile and a half fillies' handicap, while Buick brought up winner number 123 on 13/2 chance Forest Falcon for trainer Mark Johnston (click below for free video replay).
Murphy was eased to 1/3 favourite to make it three championships in a row, with Buick slashed to just 2/1.
The title race concludes in a month's time on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday October 16.
