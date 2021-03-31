Watch jockey Charlie Todd walk away from a shocking fall unharmed at Southwell racecourse

Todd was in real contention on board 4/7 favourite Dragon Bones until the horse unseated him at the final jump in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The conditional rider initially appeared to land safely but terrifyingly his momentum sent him crashing through the obstacle and serious injury looked a certainty.

Thankfully he was only shaken by the incident and told Todd told Sky Sports Racing: "We were going along nicely but being in front she's pricked her ears and she's had a look at it [the jump] and wandered about it going into it. The way it looked she was going to run into the wing.

"What she's done last minute has caught me off guard by going left-handed again and chucked me out the side door basically."