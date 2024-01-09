Jockey Tom Cannon believes Edwardstone will stay the trip in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton

The Alan King-trained 10-year-old will race over an extended two and a half miles for the first time over fences when attempting to open his account for the campaign in the £80,000 contest which has attracted a total of seven entries.

So far this season Edwardstone, who won the 2022 Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at The Cheltenham Festival, has had to settle for second best behind Jonbon in both the Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and last month’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park.

Having partnered the Kayf Tara gelding in 13 of his 14 starts over fences the Guildford-based rider is confident that the return to a longer trip can help Edwardstone regain the winning thread and push his total career earnings past the £500,000 mark.

Cannon said: “I think it is a logical move as Edwardstone is not getting younger and now is as good a time as ever to step him up in trip.

“Although he has not run over this distance over fences he ran well over two and a half miles over hurdles when he was third at Aintree (in 2021).

“We are going back to slightly calmer waters having run in the Tingle Creek last time, but there are still some good horses in this race.

“It is still a competitive race so he will have to be at his best to win.”

Although Edwardstone is yet to get his head in front in five subsequent starts since securing the third Grade One success of his career in last season’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase the 32-year-old rider insists there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from his most recent appearance.

Cannon added: “All his best runs have been around Sandown, and he definitely improved for the run at Cheltenham in the Shloer Chase in the Tingle Creek.

“I was more than happy with his run. It was as good a run that he had put in for a long time.

“He felt back to his best and fingers crossed he can continue that form going forwards.

“He has not been over-raced and he has been well managed throughout his career which has been a big help.

“He had a jump last Thursday at home and he jumped very well so there is no problem in that department. He seemed fresh and very well so I couldn’t be happier with him.”

With Edwardstone encountering testing conditions on his latest start Cannon’s optimism of his equine ally seeing out his new trip over fences is heightened further with the prospect of a return to a sounder surface.

Cannon added: “I think the better the ground the better it is for him, although he does handle any ground with the exception of extremes.

“He hasn’t had decent ground in his two runs this season and hopefully he will appreciate that going up in trip.

“He has won well around Kempton before over fences in the Wayward Lad (Novices’ Chase) and it is a flat track which should help him see out the trip,

“However, we won’t know if he does get the trip until he has run, and the horse will do all the talking.”