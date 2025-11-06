Jockey Sean Levey responds to Judicial Panel criticism after receiving 26-day whip ban

Jockey Sean Levey responded to the Judicial Panel's criticism of him after receiving 26-day whip ban.
Levey was referred under the totting up procedure for using his whip once above the permitted level aboard Crafty Blue at Southwell in late-September.
Adjudicating panel member Clement Goldstone KC issued a warning to the multiple Group 1-winning rider that he could face an even longer suspension for any future violations after Levey was said to have offered no explanation to stewards on the day for using the whip more than he was permitted to do so, merely stating that “it’s not going to change anything”.
In response, Levey's statement posted on social media read: "Following the publication of the Judicial Panel's acceptance of my Fast-Track Referral for my use of the whip, I would like to clarify a few things I believe have been taken out of context.
"The Judicial Panel's published decision noted that I offered no other explanation to the race day stewards than 'it's not going to change anything.'
"This was not a comment showing disrespect to or disregarding for the rules but was intended as a simple acknowledgment that I had gone above the permitted level and therefore was in breach of a largely strict liability rule.
"Secondly, I think it is important to highlight the mitigation noted in the BHA's Fast Track proposal. The BHA concluded that my offence-to-ride ratio was very low and noted that my fourth offence - the one I was referred for - was on the last day of the rolling six-month period.
"That's not making excuses, and I fully accept responsibility for each breach. The reality is it simply isn't always possible in every single race to know or recall, in the heat of the moment riding a racehorse at 40mph surrounded by other horses, how many times you've used your crop.
"This is not just a hollow excuse but borne out by significant volumes of research. There is further research across sport that has found that athletes competing under time pressure, in the heat of the moment, can occasionally make instinctive rather than deliberate decisions.
"This is a recognised feature of performance under pressure, not a disregard for the rules.
However, I remain committed to the highest standards of professionalism, welfare and conduct and will be working even harder to rectify these issues going forward."
