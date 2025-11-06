Jockey Sean Levey responds to Judicial Panel criticism after receiving 26-day whip ban

Levey was referred under the totting up procedure for using his whip once above the permitted level aboard Crafty Blue at Southwell in late-September.

Adjudicating panel member Clement Goldstone KC issued a warning to the multiple Group 1-winning rider that he could face an even longer suspension for any future violations after Levey was said to have offered no explanation to stewards on the day for using the whip more than he was permitted to do so, merely stating that “it’s not going to change anything”.

In response, Levey's statement posted on social media read: "Following the publication of the Judicial Panel's acceptance of my Fast-Track Referral for my use of the whip, I would like to clarify a few things I believe have been taken out of context.

"The Judicial Panel's published decision noted that I offered no other explanation to the race day stewards than 'it's not going to change anything.'

"This was not a comment showing disrespect to or disregarding for the rules but was intended as a simple acknowledgment that I had gone above the permitted level and therefore was in breach of a largely strict liability rule.