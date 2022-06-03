Jockey Jason Watson has described making his Cazoo Derby debut as part of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations as “a big deal” as he prepares to ride the Andrew Balding-trained Masekela.

The 22-year-old has ridden on Derby day before but never in the big race i tself and will join four weighing room colleagues Jason Hart (Royal Patronage), Rob Hornby (Westover) and Danny Tudhope (Grand Alliance) in receiving his ‘Derby Cap’ on Saturday to mark his first appearance in the Classic. And Watson admits that the race coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the recent passing of nine times winner of the race, Lester Piggott will add even more emotion to the occasion. He said: “I’ve ridden in both the 2000 and 1000 Guineas and that was a big experience. “On such an important weekend with this being the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and with the passing of Lester Piggott, who the race is being run in memory of, to be supporting and riding in The Derby this year is a big deal. “The owners Mick and Janice Mariscotti have been good to me, while Andrew (Balding) has always been a great supporter of mine.”