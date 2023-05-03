Only a head separated them in October, Crowley’s mount finishing fast and late on his first attempt at seven furlongs. It was a run that convinced his rider that he’ll stay a mile and be a big player in this weekend's first Classic.

"I’d be very hopeful of him reversing the form with Chaldean. He’d been running well all year and obviously in the Dewhurst it was his first time over seven furlongs and he’d been a bit keen at times,” Crowley told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“We dropped him in to get him relaxed and if anything he relaxed too well and it took him a bit of time to get going, and he was only really getting going at the winning line but galloped out really well that day.

"The first thing I said to Paul and Oliver (Cole) and Jim and Fitri (Hay) afterwards was that I wouldn’t have any worries about him getting a mile after the way he galloped out. I’d be very confident of him getting the trip."