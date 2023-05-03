Jim Crowley is “very hopeful” that Royal Scotsman can reverse form with Chaldean in Saturday’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas.
Only a head separated them in October, Crowley’s mount finishing fast and late on his first attempt at seven furlongs. It was a run that convinced his rider that he’ll stay a mile and be a big player in this weekend's first Classic.
"I’d be very hopeful of him reversing the form with Chaldean. He’d been running well all year and obviously in the Dewhurst it was his first time over seven furlongs and he’d been a bit keen at times,” Crowley told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“We dropped him in to get him relaxed and if anything he relaxed too well and it took him a bit of time to get going, and he was only really getting going at the winning line but galloped out really well that day.
"The first thing I said to Paul and Oliver (Cole) and Jim and Fitri (Hay) afterwards was that I wouldn’t have any worries about him getting a mile after the way he galloped out. I’d be very confident of him getting the trip."
The son of Gleneagles is one of the more experienced runners in the line-up at Newmarket having run six times as a juvenile and Crowley feels that's a big advantage.
“It is important. You want experience going into a race like that," Crowley said. "He hasn’t run in any trials, and I think they’re very close to the Guineas, unless you have an exceptional horse who doesn’t have a very hard race, then they are very close.
"His form is very strong from last year. There are question marks against some in the field. The front two in the market are very good horses of Aidan O’Brien's, as is Chaldean, but I’d be very hopeful of my lad, he’ll definitely stay and is very exciting."
