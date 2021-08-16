Sporting Life
No Speak Alexander wins a dramatic Matron Stakes
No Speak Alexander wins a dramatic Matron Stakes

Jessica Harrington trained No Speak Alexander retired

By Sporting Life
11:17 · THU October 07, 2021

Jessica Harrington has announced the retirement of Group One-winning filly No Speak Alexander.

Harrington’s 2021 Matron Stakes heroine was also third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May.

She made her final racecourse appearance when sixth in Saturday’s Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

County Kildare trainer Harrington confirmed the three-year-old’s retirement via Twitter on Wednesday.

She posted: “No Speak Alexander headed off to her retirement yesterday … best of luck for the future, we look forward to your progeny.”

No Speak Alexander, who sprang a 25-1 shock when she prevailed by a neck in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last month, won three of her 10 career starts and almost £260,000 in prize money.

