Harrington’s 2021 Matron Stakes heroine was also third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May.

She made her final racecourse appearance when sixth in Saturday’s Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

County Kildare trainer Harrington confirmed the three-year-old’s retirement via Twitter on Wednesday.

She posted: “No Speak Alexander headed off to her retirement yesterday … best of luck for the future, we look forward to your progeny.”

No Speak Alexander, who sprang a 25-1 shock when she prevailed by a neck in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last month, won three of her 10 career starts and almost £260,000 in prize money.